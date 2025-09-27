Salma Hayek daughter Valentina turns 18, actress shares rare photo

Salma Hayek’s little girl isn’t so little anymore.

Valentina Paloma Pinault, daughter of Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault, turned 18 on Sunday, Sept. 21. In honor of the teen’s milestone birthday, Hayek paid tribute to Pinault with a pair of affectionate Instagram posts.

“My beautiful dancing queen. Today you turned 18!!!!!” Hayek, 59, wrote alongside a childhood photo of Pinault. “So many things have changed in your life, but you are always soooo you. A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature with a witty sense of humor and stubborn tenacity.”

She continued: “Some things will never change. We love you forever and although you were always ahead of your years, you will always be in my heart my dream daughter. Feliz cumpleaños (happy birthday) Valentina Paloma ♥️”

Pinault’s 18th birthday was truly a fiesta to remember.

Hayek shared a series of photos and videos from the festive celebration in a Sept. 22 Instagram post. In one photo, Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault, 63, posed side by side with the teen for a heartfelt family portrait.

A video included in the birthday tribute showed the mother-daughter duo dancing together to the merengue classic “Suavemente” by Elvis Crespo. Another clip showed François-Henri Pinault carrying the birthday girl over his shoulder as the crowd sang happy birthday.

“We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved,” Hayek reflected in the post’s caption. “And we kept the party going all weekend. Happy birthday mi cielo (my angel), celebrating you never feels long enough 🎂💃❤️”

What has Salma Hayek said about motherhood?

In May 2022, Hayek and Pinault appeared together on the cover of Vogue México for their first joint magazine shoot.

The cover, photographed by Nico Bustos, was a simple close-up shot of Hayek and Pinault staring confidently into the camera. The pair also posed for a series of stunning editorial shots, many of them in black and white.

“I became a mother very late,” Hayek, who was 41 at the time of Pinault’s birth, told the outlet in Spanish. “I did it since I found the love of my life, who had a stable career, but I already had so much desire to have (a) daughter that nothing else mattered to me.”