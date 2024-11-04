Saints relieve head coach Dennis Allen of his duties

The New Orleans Saints have introduced at this time that Head Coach Dennis Allen has been relieved of his duties.

Particular Groups Coordinator Darren Rizzi has been named interim head coach.

Allen was named the pinnacle coach of the New Orleans Saints on February 8, 2022. He grew to become the seventeenth head coach within the franchise’s historical past.

“Dennis has been a part of our group for a few years. He’s extremely regarded inside the NFL. He has been extraordinarily loyal {and professional} and most significantly a superb soccer coach for us. All of this makes at this time very powerful for me and our group,” mentioned Saints Proprietor Gayle Benson. “Nonetheless, this choice is one thing that I felt we wanted to make presently. I want nothing however the most effective sooner or later for Dennis and his household. He’ll all the time be thought of within the highest regard by me and everybody inside our group.”

“DA is a wonderful soccer coach,” mentioned Saints Govt Vice President and Common Manger Mickey Loomis. “This season, we’ve had an avalanche of accidents. It took its toll. DA has by no means provided excuses, he fought every day for this group and this workforce and that’s what makes at this time disappointing. Dennis has been an integral a part of this group’s success for the higher a part of twenty years. He will probably be missed.”