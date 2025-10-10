Saints’ red zone issues remain even after win over Giants | Saints

Over the first month of the season, the New Orleans Saints have made strides on offense.

In Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, quarterback Spencer Rattler finally got an explosive play to detonate when he hit Rashid Shaheed for an 87-yard touchdown. The week before that saw the run game find some much-needed consistency.

The offense is still far from an elite unit, but the improvements matter to coach Kellen Moore as he tries to turn around the franchise.