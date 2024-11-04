Saints receiver Chris Olave suffers second concussion of season in Sunday’s game against Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. – New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave left the primary quarter of Sunday’s sport in opposition to Carolina together with his second concussion of the season, his second within the final 4 video games.

Olave was carted off after being positioned on a stretcher and strapped down, although he had motion in all extremities. He was taken to Atrium Well being, Carolina’s medical heart, for additional analysis. In keeping with Coach Dennis Allen, Olave was launched from the hospital and can return to New Orleans with the workforce.

Olave posted on X after the sport that he’s going to be OK.

Olave was the goal of a deep cross by quarterback Derek Carr on first-and-10 from the Saints’ 24-yard line, with New Orleans main 3-0 and seven:02 remaining within the first quarter. Olave leapt and prolonged for the cross and was met by Panthers security Xavier Woods, who was assessed a private foul for pointless roughness on the play.

The Saints ended the possession with a subject aim and prolonged the result in 6-0.

Beforehand, Olave left the sport in opposition to Denver on Oct. 13 after struggling a concussion – he has had a concussion in every of his three NFL seasons – and sat out the subsequent sport as he cleared concussion protocol.