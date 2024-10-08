Saints QB Derek Carr exits Monday night loss to Chiefs early with oblique injury

“You understand me, I will do something I can to be there,” Carr stated when requested about his standing for New Orleans’ Week 6 sport towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Initially deemed questionable to return, Carr by no means got here again whereas backup Jake Haener completed out the night.

Carr was 18 of 28 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked simply as soon as, however was hit eight occasions and pressured on 51.7% of his dropbacks.

The harm did not happen on any specific hit, however on a throw, Carr defined. He was hopeful of doing one thing to handle it to remain within the sport, however there wasn’t sufficient time left for that to occur.