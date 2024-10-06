Saints’ Juwan Johnson’s Wife Chanen Gives Birth to 2nd Baby

The New Orleans Saints cheering squad received so much cuter with the arrival of Juwan Johnson and spouse Chanen Johnson’s second daughter.

“You might be so cherished, candy woman🤍,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram put up on Friday, October 4.

Within the footage, Juwan and Chanen, each 28, held the toddler in a hospital room. In addition they launched their little woman, whose identify has not but been publicly shared, to older sister J’adore, 15 months.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Chanen wrote, “Household of 4.”

Juwan, a large receiver for the Saints, first met Chanen whereas undergraduate college students at Penn State College. After greater than two years of courting, they tied the knot in February 2020.

“We had been at all times completely different. Totally different level of views. Totally different upbringings. Totally different States. Totally different time zones. Totally different curiosity in music. We even look completely different lol,” the NFL star wrote through Instagram on the time, penning a letter to Chanen. “However what we now have in widespread that trumps all is that we love God. We’re just like the items to the jigsaw. By no means the identical but it surely occur to suit collectively.”

Juwan continued, “I knew 2 1/2 years in the past that ultimately you’ll be my spouse. The street wasn’t simple however I’d reasonably take the journey with you as a result of it’s price it. You helped me develop, uncover and construct who I’m as a person. You actually seen me develop from a boy to a person. (Actually tho I met you at 20 years outdated). I need to take each bump, each problem and each milestone with you. Thanks God that I can name you Mrs. Johnson.”

Juwan joined the Saints that very same 12 months as an undrafted free agent. He and Chanen have since documented their life as an NFL couple through social media.

Juwan and Chanen first grew to become dad and mom in July 2023, welcoming J’adore Blessing. They confirmed Chanen’s second being pregnant in March.

“Blissful Easter from our household of 4❤️,” they captioned Instagram photographs of J’adore carrying a “Massive Sister” sweater.

Chanen’s being pregnant has corresponded with the beginning of Juwan’s 2024-2025 NFL season.

“POV: Demanding a full physique therapeutic massage after your husband’s soccer sport [because] you walked in heels on a turf area all day whereas 9 months pregnant,” she joked through social media late final month, discussing her sport day outfit.

In a caption, Chanen added, “Being pregnant in heels > soccer. I worry I don’t make the principles🤷🏽‍♀️.”