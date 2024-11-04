Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen after loss to Panthers, 2-7 start to season

New Orleans misplaced its seventh consecutive recreation on Sunday, falling to a Panthers staff it totally outclassed in Week 1. The vibe after the loss highlighted a locker room that by no means totally appeared behind the coach.

The seven-game skid marked the longest shedding streak for the franchise since Weeks 2-9, 1999.

Allen taking on for Payton appeared like a pure transition from the Tremendous Bowl-winning coach, however regardless of a veteran roster, the Saints by no means lived as much as the expertise stage. From mismanaged video games to humbling losses, the Allen period goes down as a forgettable wasteland within the Bayou.

“D.A. is a wonderful soccer coach,” Saints government vp and normal supervisor Mickey Loomis stated in an announcement. “This season, now we have had an avalanche of accidents. It took its toll. D.A. has by no means supplied excuses, he fought every day for this group and this staff and that’s what makes at this time disappointing. Dennis has been an integral a part of this group’s success for the higher a part of twenty years. He will probably be missed.”

Monday’s axing marked the second time that Allen was fired midseason. The Oakland Raiders moved on from him after 4 video games within the 2014 season. Allen is the newest instance that some are higher coordinators than head coaches.

Allen owns a 26-53 profession file (.329) as a head coach.

The midseason firing kickstarts a trove of questions in New Orleans. Will Loomis hold his job, or will Benson decide for an entire house-cleaning? Does Derek Carr stick round? What of the quite a few veterans peppering the roster? How does the NFL’s quintessential can-kicking franchise creator a contemporary begin with few younger belongings?