Saints’ Derek Carr Responds to Michael Thomas’ Criticism, Calls Posts ‘Unfortunate’ | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

“I’ve love for Mike. However when he does that, I do not actually look after it, clearly. I’ve had so many teammates over time and he is just like the one dude that did not get together with me, and I do not know what I did to him, I do not know why he feels that manner. I am sorry for no matter he is coping with to make him really feel like he is bought to try this. However he is by no means referred to as me throughout any of this. My cellphone quantity has by no means modified, I’ve, actually, referred to as him on many alternative events… It is unlucky, particularly coming from a participant like that, however I want him the perfect. I hope he will get on a workforce and does need he needs to do and loves it.”