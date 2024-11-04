Saints’ Derek Carr Responds to Michael Thomas’ Criticism, Calls Posts ‘Unfortunate’ | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Matt Kelley/Getty Photos
“I’ve love for Mike. However when he does that, I do not actually look after it, clearly. I’ve had so many teammates over time and he is just like the one dude that did not get together with me, and I do not know what I did to him, I do not know why he feels that manner. I am sorry for no matter he is coping with to make him really feel like he is bought to try this. However he is by no means referred to as me throughout any of this. My cellphone quantity has by no means modified, I’ve, actually, referred to as him on many alternative events… It is unlucky, particularly coming from a participant like that, however I want him the perfect. I hope he will get on a workforce and does need he needs to do and loves it.”
Fletcher Mackel @FletcherWDSU
NOLA QB Derek Carr responding to tweets from former #Saints WR Michael Thomas despatched through the sport about his go being the explanation Chris Olave suffered one other concussion.
h/t @Kat_Terrell with the query pic.twitter.com/JWFwtCkodw
In Sunday’s loss, Saints receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion after taking a tough hit whereas attempting to herald a go from Carr, resulting in criticism from Thomas.
Thomas, who’s at the moment a free agent, caught passes from Carr final season when he was in New Orleans. After a handful of injury-ridden seasons, Thomas had simply 448 receiving yards and a landing, removed from the numbers he put up from 2016 to 2019.
Carr defined that, regardless of what Thomas needed to say, the play was executed because the Saints had drawn it up.
“It was single-high, the ball went to the place we talked about it going and Chris bought hit within the head, sadly,” Carr mentioned. “That occurs in our sport and I might by no means do it on function. I did not throw him into a foul look… On the subject of the soccer facet of it, I actually haven’t got a solution for it.”
Olave is New Orleans’ main receiver to date this season with 400 yards and a landing and led the workforce in receiver yards the previous two seasons as properly. Sadly for the Saints, they will have to search out manufacturing elsewhere till Olave is ready to play.
After two blowout wins to start out the 12 months, the Saints have struggled, dropping seven consecutive video games. A loss to the Panthers might maybe be all-time low for New Orleans.