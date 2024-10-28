saints chargers nfl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – The Saints began robust after deferring on the opening toss, forcing the Los Angeles Chargers into early struggles. Justin Herbert accomplished solely considered one of his first 5 passes, because the Saints’ protection stifled their preliminary two drives. A miscue between the Chargers’ lengthy snapper and punter JK Scott on their second punt led to a security, giving the Saints an early 2-0 benefit.

By the second quarter, the sport’s rating seemed extra like one thing out of the World Sequence – the Chargers took a slender lead with a 46-yard subject purpose, making it 3-2. The Saints’ protection stored up the strain, practically intercepting Herbert on an in depth name by Elijah Molden. Regardless of just a few pricey penalties, the Chargers managed to punch in a landing however missed the additional level, extending their result in 9-2.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler responded by driving the offense downfield, establishing a subject purpose to shut the hole to 9-5 at halftime.

Within the third quarter, the Saints’ protection continued to press Herbert, with Scott Matlock delivering a sack and Daiyan Henley forcing an incompletion. Though the Chargers prolonged their lead with a 60-yard landing, the Saints responded with one of many day’s most fun performs when Bud Dupree helped flip a brief run by Alvin Kamara into a primary down. The Saints ultimately added a subject purpose, narrowing the rating to 16-8.

With the protection holding robust and the offense exhibiting flashes, the Saints stored themselves inside hanging distance, establishing a probably decisive fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the Chargers shortly kicked a subject purpose, making it a two-score sport. The Saints drove again down the sector however solely made it to subject purpose vary, the place kicker Blake Grupe missed his try, ending the day 2-for-3.

Spencer Rattler completed with simply over 150 yards passing and restricted positive factors on the bottom earlier than being benched within the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara led the Saints’ dashing effort with 65 yards.

The Chargers added one other rating earlier than the ultimate whistle, dashing any hopes the staff had of a comeback.

The Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

