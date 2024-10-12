Safely Securing Medical Marijuana

Writer

S.m. Ryan

Revealed

March 18, 2019

Phrase rely

470

In terms of hashish, there’s an age-old story advised by many youngsters about how they might steal marijuana from mother or dad’s sock drawer earlier than sneaking off with associates. Most of those tales of rebellious teenagers are merely the product of innocent youth experimentation. Nonetheless, with medical marijuana there are actual dangers concerned with youth entry to those prescribed strains.

First, one should think about that many edibles appear like common snacks or candies. Regardless of authorized necessities for cautious labeling of all edible merchandise, it’s straightforward for a younger youngster to mistake a medical marijuana edible for a traditional, secure deal with.

Even with older youngsters, medical marijuana needs to be handled like another prescription drug; rigorously locked away and saved out of sight. Children are inclined to emulate adults, and whereas marijuana might not be toxic like many different prescription drugs, the consequences of heavy dosage can nonetheless be doubtlessly harmful.

In case you are prescribed medical marijuana, you may have an obligation to make sure you retailer your treatment safely, and responsibly, to forestall it from falling into the palms of others. On this article, we take a look at a number of merchandise that may assist you to “safe your stash”.

SwagGear Stash Field

This product is particularly designed for storing your medical marijuana provide. With odor management, humidity management, and a mix padlock, SwagGear’s Stash Field has gotten good opinions on Amazon and is value trying into.

Treatment Field for Fridge

There are some edibles that fare a lot better when saved within the fridge. Nonetheless, if not correctly secured it’s all too straightforward for others to eat your prescription edibles, both by mistake or on function. That is an fascinating product because it mounts securely into the fridge and makes use of a key lock to maintain others from opening the drawer.

NoSho Hidden Lock Field

There are a lot of stash packing containers that may be disguised as common home items, however few are as safe because the NoSho Hidden Lock Field. You possibly can slide this lock field into any commonplace field of tissues to simply maintain it out of sight, however even when somebody does catch onto your tips, the field is locked by a strong magnet. To open it you merely want the magnet key, which is simple to hide.

STASHLOGIX Locking Stash Bag

Odor proof but in addition smooth in design, this bag can be straightforward to tuck away for journey, or slip right into a drawer out of web site. A small mixture lock prevents others from opening it.

Secret Stash Bins

There are dozens of stash packing containers that resemble home items however have an empty area for securing your prescription marijuana. Whereas it is a discrete (and sometimes reasonably priced) possibility, take into account that it is best to solely entry these stash packing containers in privateness or else they’ll shortly fail to be a “secret”.