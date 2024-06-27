Sacramento's Jared McCain picked by 76ers in NBA Draft

Sacramento’s Jared McCain picked by 76ers in NBA Draft

(US MEDIA GROUP) – Jared McCain, a standout basketball participant hailing from Sacramento, has been chosen within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

McCain, a 6-foot-5 guard, performed one yr at Duke College earlier than making the leap to the skilled league. Throughout his time with the Blue Devils, McCain averaged a powerful 14.3 factors, 5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per recreation.

Previous to his stint at Duke, McCain made a reputation for himself at Centennial Excessive College, the place he was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade California Boys Basketball Participant of the Yr. His excellent efficiency on the court docket caught the eye of the 76ers, who wasted no time in deciding on him because the sixteenth general choose within the draft.

