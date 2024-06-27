Sacramento’s Jared McCain picked by 76ers in NBA Draft

(US MEDIA GROUP) – Jared McCain, a standout basketball participant hailing from Sacramento, has been chosen within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

McCain, a 6-foot-5 guard, performed one yr at Duke College earlier than making the leap to the skilled league. Throughout his time with the Blue Devils, McCain averaged a powerful 14.3 factors, 5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per recreation.

Previous to his stint at Duke, McCain made a reputation for himself at Centennial Excessive College, the place he was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade California Boys Basketball Participant of the Yr. His excellent efficiency on the court docket caught the eye of the 76ers, who wasted no time in deciding on him because the sixteenth general choose within the draft.

Philadelphia, who completed seventh within the Jap Convention this previous season, believes McCain will convey a brand new degree of expertise to their backcourt. He’ll be part of a roster that presently consists of high gamers akin to Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Cameron Payne.

With McCain’s addition, the 76ers consider they are going to have a robust probability at making a deeper run within the playoffs subsequent season. Philadelphia was eradicated within the first spherical of the NBA playoffs this yr.

Followers in Sacramento are celebrating McCain’s success and are desirous to see him shine on the massive stage. Town is proud to have produced such a proficient participant, and McCain’s choice is a testomony to the dedication and exhausting work he has put into his craft.

McCain is predicted to report back to coaching camp with the 76ers within the upcoming months, the place he’ll proceed to refine his abilities and make a reputation for himself within the NBA.

