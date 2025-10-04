Sacramento defense attorneys face months without pay

Sacramento defense attorneys have been without pay since July after federal funding for court-appointed private attorneys ran out, affecting their ability to represent defendants who cannot afford legal counsel.”We’ve missed three months of paychecks with no end in sight,” said Dina Santos, a Criminal Justice Act panel attorney. The funding for these attorneys comes from money approved by Congress, and until new funding is authorized, payments remain frozen. “We expected once they got a new budget in October, we would be paid all that backpay, but now that the government shut down, there are no payments,” Santos said.The financial strain is not limited to attorneys; support staff such as investigators and paralegals are also going unpaid. Earlier this month, $8.5 million was released to the panel attorney fund, allowing for partial payments. Attorney Mark Reichel noted he received roughly 10% of what he’s owed.With 85% of panel attorneys working in small firms or solo practices, concerns arise about how much longer they can continue without full compensation.”There are some attorneys that are talking about not going forward and asking to be removed, asking to get out of a case. And the question becomes, who will they find to replace us? Who’s qualified to replace us?” Reichel said.This unpaid stretch also threatens defendants’ constitutional right to legal counsel. “We have a Constitution and the Constitution ensures that the accused are entitled to counsel, and we are slowly eroding all of these rights that we all believe and expect to be upheld,” Santos said.If panel attorneys begin to withdraw, criminal cases could face significant delays. “I won’t take any more cases until I’m guaranteed that I will be paid,” Reichel said. CJA attorneys are responsible for 40% of all criminal cases in the country, and according to the U.S. Courts, this work cannot simply be transferred to federal defender organizations, which are already understaffed.Attempts to reach the agency for comment amid a government shutdown were met with a referral to a media release, as they do not provide statements.See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel

Sacramento defense attorneys have been without pay since July after federal funding for court-appointed private attorneys ran out, affecting their ability to represent defendants who cannot afford legal counsel. “We’ve missed three months of paychecks with no end in sight,” said Dina Santos, a Criminal Justice Act panel attorney. The funding for these attorneys comes from money approved by Congress, and until new funding is authorized, payments remain frozen. “We expected once they got a new budget in October, we would be paid all that backpay, but now that the government shut down, there are no payments,” Santos said. The financial strain is not limited to attorneys; support staff such as investigators and paralegals are also going unpaid. Earlier this month, $8.5 million was released to the panel attorney fund, allowing for partial payments. Attorney Mark Reichel noted he received roughly 10% of what he’s owed. With 85% of panel attorneys working in small firms or solo practices, concerns arise about how much longer they can continue without full compensation. “There are some attorneys that are talking about not going forward and asking to be removed, asking to get out of a case. And the question becomes, who will they find to replace us? Who’s qualified to replace us?” Reichel said. This unpaid stretch also threatens defendants’ constitutional right to legal counsel. “We have a Constitution and the Constitution ensures that the accused are entitled to counsel, and we are slowly eroding all of these rights that we all believe and expect to be upheld,” Santos said. If panel attorneys begin to withdraw, criminal cases could face significant delays. “I won’t take any more cases until I’m guaranteed that I will be paid,” Reichel said. CJA attorneys are responsible for 40% of all criminal cases in the country, and according to the U.S. Courts, this work cannot simply be transferred to federal defender organizations, which are already understaffed. Attempts to reach the agency for comment amid a government shutdown were met with a referral to a media release, as they do not provide statements. See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel