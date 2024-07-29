Sacks & Co. Launches SacksCo Creative

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—Public relations business leaders Sacks & Co. are proud to launch SacksCo Inventive, a brand new company representing inventive professionals. The company is dedicated to full-service illustration of a curated roster of inventive expertise and, at its inception, represents much-lauded inventive administrators Imogene Strauss and Molly Hawkins and rising skills Dannah Gottlieb and Payton Newcomer. SacksCo Inventive is led by Sacks & Co. founder Carla Sacks and Los Angeles VP Reid Kutrow.

Kutrow, the lead companion on progressive campaigns for Florence + the Machine, The xx, Kamasi Washington, Doss, The Dare and plenty of extra, will lead the brand new endeavor, managing the prevailing roster and actively in search of new purchasers.

“We’re extraordinarily excited to have this chance to start out this new company with Imogene, Molly, Dannah and Payton,” says Sacks. Their work is beautiful, courageous and transformative for his or her purchasers. It’s our objective to construct a really supportive and inventive agency, very like we’ve got at Sacks & Co., a thoughtfully curated roster of world-class expertise with limitless potentialities for all.”

“Sacksco Inventive is meant to enrich our longstanding work at Sacks & Co.,” says Kutrow. “We’re grateful and fortunate to be working with these enormously gifted inventive administrators whose work augments every artist’s imaginative and prescient, a lot as we intention to do in our jobs as publicists.”

Hawkins is the longtime inventive director for Harry Types, working with the artist solely throughout his inventive output since his 2017 solo debut. Hawkins directed all inventive exercise for Types’ Album of the 12 months-winning 2023 LP Harry’s Home. Hawkins additionally conceptualized and directed Types’ record-breaking, multi-year Love on Tour, together with his Coachella headline performances, 15-night residencies at New York’s Madison Sq. Backyard and Los Angeles’ The Discussion board and a large European stadium run. Hawkins was the founding inventive director of Younger (previously Younger Turks), working with The xx—together with on their groundbreaking 2014 residency on the Park Avenue Armory, Jamie xx, FKA twigs and extra at the beginning of their careers.

Strauss spearheads the inventive crew chargeable for Charli xcx’s landmark album Brat and is amid her 2024 touring, together with this fall’s co-headline Sweat tour with Troye Sivan and Charli’s headline U.Okay. enviornment dates later within the 12 months. Firstly, I’m a present designer and director; my purchasers embody Caroline Polachek, Tate McRae, Dominic Fike, Clairo, and extra.

Gottlieb, a New Yorker by the use of Atlanta, is the inventive director behind Sabrina Carpenter’s forthcoming LP Brief N’ Candy and world-dominating single “Espresso,” working with the artist and her crew throughout all visible media and Carpenter’s North American enviornment tour this fall. A brand new voice within the house, Gottlieb’s resumé consists of work alongside Lewis James on Madonna’s career-spanning Celebration Tour and tasks with Honey Dijon, Suki Waterhouse, FKA twigs, and extra.

Newcomer is an artist, director and rising inventive director from Louisville, KY, now based mostly in Los Angeles. With a background in tremendous artwork and manufacturing design, Newcomer is newly entering into inventive path roles, together with tasks throughout mediums with Weyes Blood, Suki Waterhouse, Present Joys, Donna Missal, and others. She has additionally labored as a stage and manufacturing designer in trend, constructing an ongoing relationship with Maisie Willen, amongst others. As an artist, Payton’s work consists of her ongoing challenge Letters to my exes.