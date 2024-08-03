RZA Partners With Azoff’s Iconic Artists To Elevate The Wu-Tang Brand

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group and LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells have partnered with Wu-Tang Clan founder and famous producer RZA to broaden the Wu-Tang model.

This multi-partner deal will work to protect and broaden the pioneering hip-hop group’s legacy and safe the following technology of followers for the group’s music.

The partnership encompasses the Wu-Tang Clan’s catalog together with the multi-Platinum albums Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Wu-Tang Ceaselessly, and The W.

Moreover, the deal will search for alternatives for the Wu-Tang Clan in movie, tv, merchandise, and model partnerships, together with a forthcoming collaboration with shoemaker Nike.

“As we evolve from ‘Legendary Standing’ to ‘Iconic Standing’ it’s solely becoming and serendipitous that we be a part of the crew at Iconic Artists Group and Rock the Bells. This partnership will assist us proceed to expound and broaden the Wu-Tang Clan’s Legacy,” acknowledged RZA.

“Wu Tang Clan’s affect on hip hop – and manner the world views hip hop – is plain. The partnership with RZA and Iconic is dedicated to making sure that the significance of WTC’s music and their message is widely known now and for generations to come back,” added Susan Genco, Co-President of The Azoff Firm.