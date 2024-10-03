‘Ryan’s Hope,’ ‘General Hospital’ Actor Was 78

Ron Hale, who starred as Roger Coleridge throughout all the 14-year run of Ryan’s Hope and had a good longer stretch as Mike Corbin on one other ABC cleaning soap opera, Normal Hospital, has died. He was 78.

Hale, who lived in St. George, South Carolina, died Aug. 27, his household introduced.

Hale labored on Ryan’s Hope from 1975-89 and obtained supporting actor Daytime Emmys in 1979 and ’80. As Coleridge, a health care provider from a well-do-do household who usually clashed with the Ryan clan, he was married to Delia Reid (Ilene Kristen/Randall Edwards), Maggie Shelby (Cali Timmins) after which Delia once more.

Hale then recurred as Corbin, the daddy of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), on Normal Hospital from 1995-2010, and he confirmed up on the G.H. spinoff Port Charles from 1997-2000 as effectively. (Max Gail performed the character from 2018-21.)

Ronald Hale Thigpen was born on Jan. 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He attended Furman College, got here to New York when he was 19 and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1967.

He made his onscreen debut on an episode of ABC’s N.Y.P.D. in 1968 and a yr later appeared on his first cleaning soap opera, CBS’ Seek for Tomorrow. Additionally that yr, he made it to Broadway in William Saroyan’s The Time of Your Life.

In All of the President’s Males (1976), he portrayed Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis.

Hale’s résumé additionally included Trial by Jury (1994), episodes of Matlock and MacGyver and performs carried out at Columbia, South Carolina’s Trustus Theatre, which was began by his late brother, Jim Thigpen Jr., and late sister-in-law, Kay Thigpen.

Survivors embody his nieces, Lori and Erin, and nephews Max and Marc.