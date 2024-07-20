Ryan Serhant Shares Difference Between Filming for Bravo and Netflix

Ryan Serhant is a grasp at mixing actuality TV with actual property.

The 40-year-old actual property mogul has appeared on numerous exhibits, from Bravo’s Million Greenback Itemizing: New York to his newest challenge on Netflix, Proudly owning Manhattan, and spoke solely to Us Weekly concerning the vital variations between filming for these two main networks.

“I like Bravo. I wouldn’t be right here with out them,” Serhant shared on Thursday, July 18. Nevertheless, he famous that the structured format of cable tv got here with its personal set of limitations.

“Given the character of cable TV, despite the fact that it’s streaming now, you have got advertisers and industrial breaks,” Serhant defined. “It’s a must to create episodes that make individuals wish to tune in subsequent week, which is a special vibe than ‘watch it now.’”

Associated: How A lot Actuality Stars Get Paid for Vanderpump Guidelines and Extra

Whether or not competing on TV for a money prize or just being filmed whereas residing your day-to-day life, actuality tv stars nearly all the time get a paycheck — and it might be larger than you assume. In 2021, Jason Tartick launched a “Buying and selling Secrets and techniques” podcast, throughout which he’s centered on “break[ing] the stigma that we shouldn’t […]

Serhant emphasised that this conventional format typically restricted inventive freedom, saying, “There have been sure issues we couldn’t actually play with.” In distinction, Netflix offered a extra liberating expertise, permitting him and his workforce to “play.”

“As a producer on it as effectively,” he added, “if you wish to create one thing nobody’s seen earlier than in actuality TV, the voiceover, the orchestra, the story, and the way in which all eight episodes nearly play out like one documentary—you possibly can’t do this on cable.”

This freedom and suppleness made every thing “larger.”

“The crew was insane. All the pieces was simply wild. It was larger,” he mentioned.

Associated: All of the Netflix Reveals That Solely Lasted 1 Season

Netflix has launched its viewers to many distinctive TV exhibits through the years — however not each authentic sequence will get to discover their story past one season earlier than getting canceled​. Julie and the Phantoms developed a fast cult following when it hit the streaming service in September 2020. The musical comedy, which was based mostly on […]

Serhant captivated audiences for 9 seasons on Bravo’s Million Greenback Itemizing: New York. He expanded his TV presence with the 2017 spin-off Promote It Like Serhant, the place he coached struggling salespeople. In 2021, he took on a brand new problem with the restricted sequence Ryan’s Renovation, providing viewers an intimate have a look at him and his household as they remodeled their Brooklyn house.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Proudly owning Manhattan premiered on Netflix on June 28 and follows Serhant and the brokers at his actual property agency SERHANT. as they sort out a few of New York Metropolis’s costliest listings of their pursuit of changing into the primary agency within the metropolis. The primary season additionally stars Chloe Tucker Cane, Nile Lundgren, Tricia Lee, Jade Shenker, Jessica Markowski, Jessica Taylor, Jordan Harm, Jonathan Nørmølle, Jordan March, Savannah Gowarty, and Jeffrey St. Arromand.

Proudly owning Manhattan is streaming now on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi