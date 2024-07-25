Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham put on a second-half show against Chelsea

SANTA CLARA – Wrexham, a membership whose gamers’ each on-pitch transfer is recorded by movie crews and high-definition cameras, made positive the studios would be capable of use various highlights from Tuesday’s pleasant at Levi’s Stadium in opposition to legendary membership Chelsea in its subsequent season.

Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham rallied to a 2-2 draw in opposition to Chelsea and its star-studded roster, with each of the targets showcasing high quality unusual for a facet in England’s third division.

Luke Bolton, storming in in opposition to Chelsea’s substitutes and aided by a cheeky Ollie Palmer dummy, smashed in a cross from Seb Revan within the 59th minute to tie the matchup of soccer’s elite versus a small Welsh membership.

“To place it into context, we performed a billion-pound group which have spent a lot cash on that group, and we have been enjoying within the Nationwide League two years in the past,” Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson mentioned. “To go toe-to-toe with Chelsea tonight, I don’t know if folks perceive what an effort that was tonight.”

Jack Marriott broke free on a counter within the 71st minute to place Wrexham on prime, slotting a shot within the low far publish. Chelsea salvaged a draw within the 82nd minute when Lesley Ugochukwu tied the sport off the rebound.

With new supervisor Enzo Maresca making his first look as Chelsea supervisor, the London membership with an enormous trophy assortment and a good bigger payroll let a lead slip away after the starters exited.

Christopher Nkunku scored within the first half for Chelsea, giving the Blues a lead they may not retain.

The pleasant was Chelsea’s first match of the brand new season, virtually two months having elapsed because the Blue’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth within the Premier League finale.

Maresca, who grew to become the fourth supervisor the London-based membership has employed since firing Champions’ League-winning Thomas Tuchel in 2022, seemed snug directing a makeshift lineup that blended battle-tested veterans and fresh-faced newcomers.

With temperatures within the excessive 80s on the 7:08 p.m. kickoff, tempers flared within the third minute when Wrexham captain James McLean and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill bought right into a shoving match after a foul.

“We’ve bought a large crowd out right here, and with the warmth, we’ve bought to regulate to a whole lot of totally different points out right here,” goal-scorer Marriott mentioned.

The remainder of the primary half noticed Chelsea dominate possession because of the Blues means to take care of possession with the again line of Reece James, Colwill and skillful midfielder Romeo Lavia.

However scoring possibilities weren’t precisely considerable early on regardless of darting runs by wingers Noni Madueke and Tyrique George getting them previous their defender. Maybe the primary nice likelihood got here within the 18th minute, when new signing Marc Guiu stormed in from the precise wing however flubbed a tap-in after a nook kick.

Ten minutes later, McLean charged in from the left wing on a counterattack, getting a shot off however unable to fit it previous keeper Robert Sanchez. Within the thirty fifth minute, Chelsea’s ahead Christopher Nkunku bought a tap-in aim to offer the London group a 1-0 lead.

Regardless of the less-than-ideal outcome, Chelsea’s latest supervisor wasn’t bothered by the draw.

“I feel the result’s all the time essential, however on this second, a very powerful factor is to evaluate the participant’s efficiency two weeks after we began,” Maresca mentioned. “I used to be very pleased with the primary half, and the second half, it was a disgrace we conceded the 2 targets.”

Chelsea, winners of two Champions League titles and 6 Premier League trophies, went into the match hoping to keep away from the destiny that had befallen fellow big Manchester United virtually precisely a 12 months earlier than, when Wrexham surprised upset the Premier League staple 3-1.

Coach Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham stayed composed and made issues attention-grabbing within the second half when Luke Bolton, storming in in opposition to Chelsea’s substitutes and aided by a cheeky Ollie Palmer dummy, smashed in a cross from Seb Revan within the 59th minute.

Many in attendance have been already acquainted with the Welsh Membership’s story, which has been chronicled within the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary collection.

As soon as solely notable to hardcore aficionados of England’s fifth-tier Nationwide League and Soccer Supervisor fans searching for a troublesome rebuild, the group was thrust into the Hollywood limelight when actors Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney, the latter attending Wednesday’s match, purchased the group in 2020.

Because the documentary’s debut in 2022, the Crimson Dragons have grow to be worldwide superstars, one thing Parkinson and the gamers have embraced as they embark on a world tour.

Happily for Wrexham, the League One membership gained’t be dealing with expertise like Chelsea’s within the third tier of the English soccer pyramid.

But when they do, the Dragon’s Bay Space showcase proved it has the expertise to compete with the perfect.

Chelsea FC’s Wesley Fofana (29) fights for the ball in opposition to Wrexham AFC’s Jordan Davies (7) within the second half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Wrexham AFC’s Elliot Lee (38) tackles Chelsea FC’s Marc Guiu (38) within the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Wrexham AFC’s Jack Marriott (11) celebrates his aim in opposition to Chelsea FC within the second half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC’s Tosin Adarabioyo (4) in opposition to Wrexham AFC’s Lewis Brunt (3) within the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Wrexham AFC’s Seb Revan (53) fights for the ball in opposition to Chelsea FC within the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom (47) fights for the ball in opposition to Wrexham AFC’s Ollie Palmer (9) within the second half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC’s Malo Gusto (27) heads the ball in opposition to Wrexham AFC’s Sam Dalby (18) within the second half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC’s Christopher Nkunku (18) scores a aim in opposition to Wrexham AFC within the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Wrexham AFC’s Ollie Palmer (9), middle, fights for the ball in opposition to Chelsea FC’s Reece James (24) within the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC’s Noni Madueke (11) controls the ball in opposition to Wrexham AFC within the first half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC followers attempt to get the eye of gamers earlier than their recreation in opposition to Wrexham AFC at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group)

Chelsea FC followers attempt to get the eye of gamers earlier than their recreation in opposition to Wrexham AFC at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group) Present Caption 1 of 12 Chelsea FC’s Wesley Fofana (29) fights for the ball in opposition to Wrexham AFC’s Jordan Davies (7) within the second half at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Space Information Group) Develop

Initially Printed: July 24, 2024 at 9:01 p.m.