Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Martha Stewart Saying He’s ‘Not So Funny’

Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to react to Martha Stewart claiming he’s “not so humorous in actual life.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine star responded to her stunning feedback in a submit on X (previously Twitter) on Saturday, writing, “I’d disagree together with her. However I attempted that after. The girl is unexpectedly spry. She actually closed the hole after a mile or so.”

This week, throughout an look on Bilt Rewards’ November Hire Free sport present, Stewart informed Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain that Reynolds is “very critical.” Her remarks got here after she was requested which celebrities she thought Bilt members named as “essentially the most enjoyable to hang around with.”

Whereas the superstar chef agreed together with her buddy Snoop Dogg being on the checklist, in addition to Taylor Swift, she wasn’t utterly offered on Reynolds.

“He’s most likely on the checklist simply ‘trigger he covers himself up in his films and also you don’t see his face,” Stewart stated on the time earlier than including, “And also you wish to know one thing? He’s not so humorous in actual life. No, he’s not so humorous. He’s very critical.”

She later famous that Reynolds, who can be her neighbor, is “a superb actor. He can act humorous, however he isn’t humorous. Possibly he can get to be humorous once more.”

As for who Stewart would placed on the checklist alongside Snoop and Swift, she stated, “George Clooney, ‘trigger he’s enjoyable. George is very nice to hang around with.”

Stewart is at present selling her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favourite Recipes, with Classes and Tales from My Kitchen, which hits bookshelves on Oct. 22. R.J. Cutler’s Netflix documentary Martha additionally premiered Wednesday.