Ryan Reynolds Celebrates ‘Razor Sharp’ Bella Brave Following Her Death

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the lifetime of Bella Courageous.

The actor, 47, described the social media star, who died at age 10 on Sunday, July 14, as “razor sharp” and “charming” in a touching tribute on Monday, July 15, after beforehand assembly Bella in hospital in 2023.

“Bella was so humorous and so charming,” Reynolds wrote on his Instagram Tales in regards to the TikTok star, in any other case referred to as Bella Thomson. “I beloved assembly her and I’m so deeply unhappy to listen to this information.”

“She had a razor-sharp wit and took zero s— from anybody. Notably me. Deepest condolences to her household and the employees at @sickkidsvs who cared for her in each method potential,” he added, tagging Toronto’s SickKids hospital the place Bella stayed up till her demise.

Bella died “peacefully” on Sunday, July 14, her mom Kyla Thomson confirmed on TikTok the next day. Her demise got here days after she was positioned in a medically induced coma following problems from a lung an infection.

“Our courageous lady left her legacy right here on earth to bop on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19 p.m. ET,” Kyla wrote. “Bella handed peacefully in our arms. Please hold her title in your lips, her reminiscences alive and her bravery in your hearts.”

Bella rose to viral fame for her spunky character as her dad and mom Kyla and Lyle documented her coping with a number of well being challenges, together with the uncommon bowel sickness Hirschsprung’s illness and extreme mixed immunodeficiency (SCID).

Ryan Reynolds with Bella Courageous within the hospital.

On Dec. 7, 2023, her mother Kyla revealed that Reynolds met Bella within the hospital two weeks after she had a bowel transplant in August 2023. She additionally shared a candy video of the pair chatting, with Reynolds kneeling beside Bella in her hospital mattress.

“The way you doing?” Reynolds requested within the clip as Bella replied, “Good.”

The Deadpool star defined to Bella that he simply shot the Sick Children Basis Christmas Sweater Marketing campaign downstairs within the hospital. He then requested Bella about her transplant, “And the way did it go?” to which she replied, smiling, “Good.”

“It’s certain good assembly you,” Reynolds mentioned. ‘I”m actually glad that I acquired to return and say hey — I’m going to depart this with you as properly,” he added, holding up an ‘ugly sweater’ from his marketing campaign for Bella. “As a result of I do know you’re dying to put on an unsightly sweater like that one.”

Ryan Reynolds with Bella Courageous within the hospital.

“I’m not dying to put on it,” Bella joked. “I do know you’re not,” agreed Reynolds.

“It was the sweetest dialog. Like 2 previous associates bonding over their hate for an excellent ugly Christmas sweaters. 😂,” Kyla wrote of the assembly on TikTok.

“Ryan, thanks for all you do for @SickKids Basis and in flip for Bella. Thanks for together with us in your Christmas Sweater Marketing campaign and easily taking the time to have the sweetest, most hilarious chat with my daughter. You’re an incredible human,” she added on the time.

A GoFundMe has been set as much as help Bella’s household.