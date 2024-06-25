Ryan Gosling, Amazon MGM Team for Zombie Comedy

Amazon MGM Studios has landed zombie comedy movie package deal I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale.

Ryan Gosling will produce the function with Jessie Henderson, his companion at Common Admission, the manufacturing banner the duo launched earlier this 12 months. The undertaking will fall below the corporate’s first-look cope with Amazon.

Twins Adam and Daniel Cooper wrote the unpublished 42-page quick story and can write the script adapting their very own work.

Story particulars are being saved hidden, however it’s described as being set in a “put up-post-apocalyptic” world the place former zombies wrestle to reintegrate. The undertaking hit the market earlier in June.

Gosling isn’t connected to star in it at this stage, and there’s no director on board but.

The Oscar-nominated actor is coming off Common’s The Fall Man and is because of subsequent shoot Venture Hail Mary for Amazon MGM. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are directing.

The Cooper Twins, because the duo are recognized, have written and directed a number of quick movies which have made the competition rounds. They’ve made a reputation for themselves directing advertising content material and modifying trailers for studios reminiscent of Disney, Warner Brothers, Netflix and Apple — work that has earned them Clios and Golden Trailers awards.

They’re repped by CAA, Aaron Folbe and Paul Hastings.