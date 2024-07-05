NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Devin Haney at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ryan Garcia expelled from WBC after racist, Islamophobic rant

by

Ryan Garcia has been expelled from the WBC for racist feedback on social media, the newest in a sequence of out-of-the-ring issues for the previous light-weight title holder.

Garcia repeatedly used slurs in opposition to Black folks and Muslims and his suspension from the WBC was introduced by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on X.

“We reject any type of discrimination,” Sulaiman wrote. “I concern for Ryan effectively being as he has declined a number of makes an attempt for our assist with psychological well being and substance abuse.”

Garcia is serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Fee after a optimistic check for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. He was arrested on felony vandalism expenses final month after a Beverly Hills resort accused him of inflicting an estimated $15,000 in injury.

