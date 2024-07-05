Ryan Garcia expelled by WBC after using racial slurs online – NBC New York

Ryan Garcia was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday after he repeatedly used racial slurs towards Black folks and disparaged Muslims in feedback livestreamed on social media.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the penalty against Garcia on the social media platform X.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I’m hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any exercise with our group,” Sulaiman posted. “We reject any type of discrimination.”

Garcia posted an apology of sorts on X.

“I used to be trolling I need all of the killing to cease,” Garcia wrote. “I like everybody sorry if I offended you.”

An legal professional representing Garcia didn’t instantly reply to an electronic mail from The Related Press searching for remark.

Final month, Garcia was suspended for a yr by the New York State Athletic Fee, which additionally dominated that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney could be thought-about a no-contest after he examined constructive for performance-enhancing medicine.