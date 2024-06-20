Ryan Garcia claims he’s ‘officially retired’ from boxing

Boxer Ryan Garcia stated he’s now “formally retired” from boxing in a sequence of social media posts on Wednesday evening amid some controversies he has been on the heart of.

Whether or not Garcia, 25, is definitely stepping away from the ring, time will inform, however the posts come about two months after he defeated WBC tremendous light-weight champion Devin Haney in a surprising majority choice at Barclays Heart simply and weeks after he was reportedly arrested on a felony vandalism cost in Beverly Hills.

“I’ll nonetheless be coaching however I’m damage and executed with it and everybody,” Garcia wrote in a single put up on X. “The unhappy half is I’m a terrific boxer And I entertain and knock individuals out. I’m unhappy bc I [love] boxing. Praying for everybody and I hope everybody has a terrific life.”

Ryan Garcia prepares to battle Devin Haney throughout their WBC

Tremendous Light-weight title bout at Barclays Heart. Getty Pictures

It was within the following put up that Garcia (25-1, 20 knockouts) declared: “I’m formally retired.”

In an earlier put up on X, Garcia listed out the difficulties he has confronted in his life in current days.

In his newest controversy, Garcia was arrested earlier in June after the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California claimed the boxer had brought on property injury that resulted in police responding to a name of an “intoxicated individual” in June.

ESPN reported Garcia allegedly brought on $15,000 in damages

This got here after ESPN revealed in Might that Garcia examined optimistic for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine earlier than his battle with Haney.

Ryan Garcia defeated Haney within the April bout. AP

The checks have been taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Affiliation previous to the battle, however the outcomes weren’t recognized till afterward, ESPN reported.

Earlier than the bout and the optimistic PED check, he additionally had introduced his divorce and the start of his second youngster on the identical day in January.

A report from Boxing Scene indicated that the New York State Athletic Fee can be assembly this week to resolve what the end result shall be concerning Garcia’s two optimistic drug checks for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Ryan Garcia attends a information convention Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. AP

Garcia doubtlessly might face a tremendous, suspension or have his victory over Haney overturned.