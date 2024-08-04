Ryan Crouser wins 3rd Olympic gold in a row in shot put : NPR

toggle caption Matthias Schrader/AP

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer season Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — When American shot-putter Ryan Crouser throws the 16-pound ball, his signature type is a bit completely different than his different rivals. That approach led him to his third gold medal on Saturday — a primary in shot-put historical past — out-throwing everybody however himself.

The world report of 23.56 meters and the Olympic report of 23.30 meters — each his personal — stand.

A downpour affected the performances. A few of his opponents slipped, slid, or fell on the 7-foot rain-soaked circle, whereas Crouser took extra cautious if much less swish spins.

The 31-year-old, whose greatest throw of the ultimate was a seasonal greatest of twenty-two.90, has handled a collection of accidents this 12 months, together with his throwing elbow.

“This 12 months hasn’t been straightforward,” he stated. “Loads of self-doubt as as to whether I might get again. It’s made it all of the extra particular to be on the market tonight. There have been a number of occasions I assumed I won’t be.”

He gave props to fellow American Joe Kovacs, who climbed out of fourth place to win silver. He’ll now share the rostrum with Crouser for his or her third straight Olympics, coming in with silver every time.

“The rain got here in, and it was powerful circumstances in the direction of the tip,” Crouser stated. “It helped to be main, however the throw of the day goes to Joe Kovacs in spherical 6. … essentially the most spectacular throw I’ve ever seen him take.”

Crouser gained on the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and once more in 2021 on the Tokyo Summer season Video games.

He could also be his personal biggest competitors, however he’s taken a few of that weight off of himself since Tokyo.

“In Tokyo, I felt a lot stress to carry out as a result of I had simply thrown the world report,” he stated. “I used to be in implausible form. It felt prefer it was mine to lose.”

However that does not imply he is not aiming for perfection.

“The seek for that excellent throw with the right preparation, I actually do not suppose it should ever occur,” he beforehand advised NPR. “So, you are form of chasing the white buffalo within the sense that it exists in your thoughts. It is one thing that you simply attempt to put into existence, however is nearly not possible.”

Crouser, who has a bachelor’s diploma in economics and a grasp’s in finance from the College of Texas, additionally leans on his research in engineering and analytics to innovate his throwing approach — a novel technique referred to as the “Crouser Slide” — which permits for an additional spin of just about 60 levels to extend velocity explosiveness upon releasing the heavy weight.

That repetitive motion requires a well-rounded coaching routine.

“It is a full-body motion. So that you’re coaching the whole lot,” he advised NPR. “We practice sprints like a sprinter. Our plyometrics are very, very dynamic, in addition to virtually like an Olympic weightlifter meets a long-drive golfer.”