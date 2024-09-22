Rutgers football vs Virginia Tech: Game updates, live score

Rutgers soccer beat Virginia Tech convincingly at dwelling final season.

This time, on the street, it wasn’t as straightforward.

However the Scarlet Knights in the end got here away with a 26-23 victory over the Hokies to enhance to 3-0 on the season.

Cornerback Robert Longerbeam made an enormous interception on Virginia Tech’s last drive to killed the Hokies’ possession and get Rutgers the ball on the Virginia Tech 27 with 1:24 remaining.

The Scarlet Knights ran out the clock for the win.

Here is how the sport unfolded:

4Q, 2:00: Jai Patel kicks a 24-yard subject purpose to place Rutgers again on high

Scarlet Knights are again on high with a 26-23 lead.

Rutgers obtained a giant play on the primary play of the drive with Athan Kaliakmanis hitting Ian Robust for a 63-yard move to get right down to the Hokies 12.

4Q, 4:35: Rutgers blows the lead, Virginia Tech ties rating at 23-23

What a comeback by the Hokies. And all these missed probabilities (two missed subject targets, a fumble contained in the 5, a failure to transform on fourth-and-goal from the 1) have come again to hang-out the Scarlet Knights.

Bhayshul Tuten scores on a two-yard run after which Virginia Tech converts the two-point try to tie the sport at 23.

Rutgers’ protection could not cease Kyron Drones and the Hokies offense on that drive.

4Q, 14:06: Virginia Tech slices into Rutgers’ lead

Bhayshul Tuten scores on a 14-yard landing run and it is now 23-15 Scarlet Knights after the Hokies went for 2 and transformed.

Rutgers has a number of missed alternatives on this sport to let the Hokies cling round.

3Q, 10:44: Sam Brown runs it in from 5 yards out for his second landing of the sport.

It is 23-7 Rutgers.

2Q, 1:57: Rutgers will get a security to increase its lead

This sport has had just a little little bit of every thing.

Now Rutgers will get a security as Wesley Bailey rushes VT quarterback Kyron Drones on third-and-8 from the 5 and sacks him in the long run zone.

16-7 Rutgers.

2Q, 13:00: Virginia Tech cuts into Rutgers’ lead

Hokies operating again Bhayshul Tuten scores on a 23-yard landing run to place Virginia Tech on the board.

It is now 14-7 Scarlet Knights.

1Q, 0:41: Rutgers soccer extends its lead over Virginia Tech

What a primary quarter for the Scarlet Knights.

Sam Brown runs it in from three yards out and it is 14-0 Rutgers, which began the drive at its personal 39 after consecutive large performs by defensive ends Jordan Thompson and Aaron Lewis pressured a Virginia Tech turnover on downs.

1Q, 7:41: Rutgers soccer takes early lead on Virginia Tech

Rutgers is up 7-0 on the Scarlet Knights as Kyle Monangai ran it in from one yard out on third-and-goal.

The Scarlet Knights faked the QB keeper and obtained the ball to Monangai, who ran it across the left aspect and into the tip zone.

Large begin for Rutgers, which began the drive on the Virginia Tech 31 after Nasir Montgomery pressured a fumble on a Hokies punt return and the Scarlet Knights recovered.

Rutgers soccer availability report vs. Virginia Tech

OUT

LB Mohamed Toure

QB AJ Surace

OL Emir Stinette

QUESTIONABLE

LB Tyreem Powell

DE Wesley Bailey

WR Benjamin Black

DB Thomas Amankwaa

DB Davoun Fuse

WR Naseim Brantley

DL Troy Rainey

OL Shedrick Rhodes

RB Ja’shon Benjamin

What channel is Rutgers soccer vs Virginia Tech on at this time?

TV channel: ACC Community (Watch ESPN)

Livestream:Fubo (free trial), SlingTV

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech prediction, picks, odds

Virginia Tech is a 3.5-point favourite, in response to Motion Community as of Sept. 20.

O/U: Over 44.5 (-112), Beneath 44.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Rutgers +138, Virginia Tech -163

Virginia Tech got here into the season amid excessive expectations, however the Hokies haven’t lived as much as that normal – not but at the very least. Rutgers’ offense has appeared good and if it will probably run the ball successfully and the protection can do sufficient to restrict Drones, the Scarlet Knights could have a very good probability to maneuver to 3-0. Rutgers 27, Virginia Tech 17

Rutgers soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: vs. Howard, W, 44-7

Sept. 7: vs. Akron, W, 49-17

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Nebraska, midday/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 12: vs. Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 19: vs. UCLA, midday/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.

Oct. 25: at USC, 11 p.m.

Nov. 9: vs. Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 16: at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 23: vs. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 30: at Michigan State, TBA

Virginia Tech soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: at Vanderbilt, L, 34-27 OT

Sept. 7: vs. Marshall, W, 31-14

Sept. 14: vs. Previous Dominion, W, 37-17

Sept. 21: at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Stanford, TBA

Oct. 17: vs. Boston School, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: vs. Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 2: at Syracuse, TBA

Nov. 9: vs. Clemson, TBA

Nov. 23: at Duke, TBA

Nov. 30: vs. Virginia, TBA

