Rust Jurors Speak Out After Alec Baldwin’s Case Is Dismissed

A number of jurors from Alec Baldwin‘s Rust trial are expressing their opinions on the case’s validity following its dismissal.

Talking with The New York Instances, Johanna Haag and Gabriela Picayo opened up about having doubts relating to Baldwin’s case earlier than it was thrown out in court docket.

“Because the week glided by … it didn’t appear to be a really sturdy case,” Haag, known as juror No. 7, informed the outlet in an interview printed Saturday, July 20.

Picayo, juror No. 9, famous that she was “clearly making an attempt to remain unbiased” all through the method however started to suppose Baldwin, 66, “shouldn’t be on trial” as soon as she discovered armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

For Haag, Baldwin’s “shocked and surprised” demeanor made an impression, main her to consider the on-set capturing was “clearly an accident.”

Whereas filming his film Rust in October 2021, Baldwin was holding a gun that misfired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The gun was loaded with a stay spherical, and Baldwin denied pulling the set off.

In line with Picayo, it didn’t appear doubtless that Baldwin was an knowledgeable in gun security. “I feel he would have trusted the individuals, you understand, on the set to do their job,” she stated on Saturday.

Baldwin was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, pleading not responsible one month later. The costs had been dropped in April 2023, however the actor was indicted a second time earlier this 12 months. His trial started in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 9. Members of the Baldwin household — together with Alec’s spouse, Hilaria Baldwin — had been noticed displaying their assist in court docket.

First Judicial District Choose Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case on July 12, agreeing with the argument introduced by Alec’s attorneys that prosecutors might have buried proof associated to the capturing. The dismissal was with prejudice, which means the involuntary manslaughter case can’t be filed once more.

Baldwin broke his silence by way of Instagram sooner or later after the choose’s ruling made headlines. “There are too many individuals who’ve supported me to thank simply now,” he wrote on July 13. “To all of you, you’ll by no means know the way a lot I recognize your kindness towards my household.”

Following the 30 Rock alum’s authorized victory, Us Weekly confirmed that Gutierrez-Reed is in search of a brand new trial or dismissal of previous prices. A movement was filed on Tuesday, July 16, asking that the armorer’s “conviction be overturned instantly” resulting from “egregious” discovery violations delivered to mild throughout Alec’s trial.

Gutierrez-Reed was discovered responsible of involuntary manslaughter in March following two weeks of testimony. She was acquitted of a separate cost for tampering with proof earlier than being sentenced in April to 18 months in jail.

Alec and Hilaria, in the meantime, “didn’t have a good time” after his case was thrown out. “Regardless of the ruling, it’s nonetheless a devastating state of affairs,” a supply completely informed Us this month. “They aren’t planning to have a good time. This has been a non-public household second for them with an general feeling of reduction, however they know extra lies forward.”