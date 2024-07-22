Russia claims it intercepted US fighter jets over the Arctic | Russia-Ukraine war News

Russia says its army scrambled MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets, which recognized the US planes as В-52Н strategic bombers.

Russia says its warplanes have prevented two bomber plane belonging to america from crossing its border over the Barents Sea within the Arctic.

“The crews of the Russian fighters recognized the aerial goal as a pair of US Air Drive B-52H strategic bombers,” Russia’s Defence Ministry wrote on the social media platform Telegram on Sunday.

The ministry stated the Russian army scrambled MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets, which recognized the US planes as В-52Н strategic bombers.

“Because the Russian fighter jets approached, the American strategic bombers adjusted their flight course … and subsequently turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the ministry stated.

The Russian warplanes carried out the flight in compliance with worldwide guidelines on the usage of airspace over impartial waters, it added.

The Pentagon didn’t instantly reply to Russia’s claims.

Russia has reported comparable incidents earlier than when its planes have confronted army plane from NATO nations flying near its border at a time of acute pressure over the struggle in Ukraine.

The US repeatedly conducts drone flights over the Black Sea, asserting that these operations happen in impartial airspace and adjust to worldwide legislation.

In March 2023, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet broken a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, inflicting it to crash into the Black Sea – the primary direct conflict between Russian and US forces because the Chilly Battle, in accordance with The Related Press.

In June this 12 months, Russia accused the US of utilizing its reconnaissance drone flights over impartial waters within the Black Sea to assist Ukraine strike the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula. It stated that the flights elevated the danger of a “direct confrontation” between NATO and Russia, and that its military had been instructed to organize an “operational response”.

Final week, NATO leaders pledged to ship a minimum of $43bn in army assist to Ukraine throughout the subsequent 12 months to strengthen its defences towards Russia. In addition they formally declared that Kyiv was on an “irreversible path” in direction of membership within the Western army alliance.