Russell Westbrook to join Nuggets after Clippers-Jazz trade, sources say

The Clippers and Jazz have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal involving Russell Westbrook, who is predicted to affix the Nuggets after Utah waives the previous MVP and buys out the rest of his contract, sources advised ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers will obtain guard Kris Dunn from the Jazz for Westbrook, a second-round draft decide swap and money, sources advised Wojnarowski.

Westbrook, coming off a 2023-24 season throughout which he averaged a career-low 11.1 factors for the Clippers, is predicted to clear waivers earlier than becoming a member of the Nuggets, in accordance with sources.

League sources advised ESPN that the Nuggets have been excited by including Westbrook if he have been waived. The Nuggets can use a veteran backup level guard who can present power and defend after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson left in free company.

“I believe we’d like some assist in the backcourt,” Nuggets common supervisor Calvin Sales space advised ”Altitude TV” on Tuesday. “We’re going to attempt to proceed to determine that and survey the market. We have now a roster spot left and I believe if we are able to add a high-level guard, we will probably be proud of that.”

Westbrook, 35, opted into his $4 million contract final month, however Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank lately had talks with Westbrook’s agent to search out the fitting match for the nine-time All-Star after Paul George left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free company.

Frank emphasised that the Clippers have “nice respect” for Westbrook, whom he known as a “large f—ing participant, Corridor of Fame participant.”

Westbrook went into final season as the place to begin guard for the Clippers. However LA traded for James Harden, and Westbrook moved to a sixth-man position shortly after and the Clippers proceeded to go on a 26-5 run throughout their greatest stretch.

Westbrook additionally averaged career-lows of 4.5 assists and 22.5 minutes. However the fan favourite performed among the greatest particular person protection of his profession, rating fourth in discipline aim share allowed because the contesting defender amongst gamers to contest 300-plus pictures final season, in accordance with Second Spectrum monitoring.

Westbrook usually was paired with George, his former Thunder teammate and buddy, collectively on the courtroom. The Clippers now are shifting ahead with Kawhi Leonard and Harden whereas including defensive-minded gamers equivalent to Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum in free company.

The Clippers and Dunn agreed to a three-year, $17 million cope with a non-guaranteed season on the third yr, sources advised Wojnarowski. He averaged 5.4 factors, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals whereas capturing 36.9% from 3-point vary in 66 video games — his most since his rookie season in 2016-17.

Dunn additionally ranked sixth in deflections per 36 minutes amongst gamers to play not less than 1,000 minutes, in accordance with analysis by ESPN Stats & Data. The Clippers focused the defensive-minded Dunn early in free company.