Rumors, trade candidates, teams to watch

The 2024 NFL commerce deadline a day away. Groups across the league are hustling to finalize their rosters for the second half of the season and past, and have till 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, to make a make these strikes.

There’s been a flurry of offers across the NFL up to now few weeks, and extra could also be on the horizon over the subsequent day. We have seen star veteran extensive receivers traded: Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, and Diontae Johnson. There are rumors that extra receivers might be dealt forward of the commerce deadline. A number of groups additionally want offensive line assist or are looking out to improve their pass-rush assault and secondary on protection.

Here is all the things to know concerning the 2024 NFL commerce deadline and the newest rumors across the league.

NFL commerce deadline rumors

Za’Darius Smith probably on his method to Lions

  • Date: Nov. 3, 2024
  • Report: NBC

“Per a supply with information of the state of affairs, the present expectation is that Smith shall be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow,” Florio wrote Sunday afternoon through the 1 p.m. NFL motion. 

