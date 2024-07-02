Rumor: Spurs interested in trading for Lauri Markkanen

On the opening day of NBA free company, The San Antonio Spurs made waves after they signed Chris Paul to a one-year deal. It might be the primary transfer in a busy offseason, as they’ll nonetheless make strikes to enhance the roster from a disappointing 22-60 document final season. The newest rumors point out San Antonio might be wanting so as to add a frontcourt star to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

On The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that rival executives imagine the Utah Jazz will commerce star ahead, Lauri Markkanen. He stated that the Spurs and Golden State Warriors are among the many groups displaying curiosity within the huge man. Jazz, normal supervisor, Danny Ainge, has been conversing with groups about dealing Markkanen, and indicators point out he’s critical about making a transfer.

Markkanen is the one piece standing between the Jazz and a full rebuild. With a loaded 2025 NBA Draft Class coming into the league subsequent 12 months, some groups will probably be motivated to get a excessive decide within the upcoming draft. The Jazz maintain two first-round picks within the 2025 draft from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers. Any deal for the all-star ahead would seemingly embody draft capital for 2025 and past.

San Antonio has been hoarding draft property for a couple of seasons now. They most just lately moved the eighth decide within the 2024 NBA Draft for an unprotected 2031 first-rounder and 2030 decide swap from the Wolves. The Spurs maintain 15 first-round picks within the subsequent seven drafts, together with 4 potential firsts within the 2025 draft. If San Antonio actually needs to make a transfer for Markkanen, they’ll have the property to outbid almost any workforce.

The New York Knicks just lately acquired Mikal Bridges for 5 first-round picks. Markkanen would seemingly draw an analogous price ticket. The ahead was the NBA’s Most Improved Participant within the 2022-23 season and made the all-star workforce that 12 months. Final season he took a slight step again however was nonetheless very productive. Markkanen averaged 23.2 factors and eight.2 rebounds whereas capturing 48% from the sphere, 39.9% from three and 89.9% on free throws. The large man is a flexible participant who can play inside and outside. He’d present a scoring pop subsequent to Wembanyama.

Markkanen is getting into the ultimate 12 months of his contract by which he’ll make $18 million. He’s set to hit unrestricted free company in the summertime of 2025 if an extension will not be met. If the Spurs have been to commerce its draft capital for Markkanen, it might seemingly be below the expectation that he would re-sign with San Antonio. Markkanen has been linked to the Spurs going again so far as 2021 when he was almost part of the DeMar DeRozan deal.

Rumors point out that the Spurs are prioritizing the summer time of 2025 to make main modifications to its roster. In keeping with the San Antonio Specific-Information beat author, Jeff McDonald, the entrance workplace is on the lookout for 1-year stop-gaps this summer time and can take huge swings subsequent 12 months. A transfer for Markkanen can be a sooner-than-expected transfer towards competition. San Antonio might wait to signal the massive man outright subsequent summer time, however that places danger in him signing an extension elsewhere.

Markkanen can be an ideal slot in a Spurs offense centered on ball motion and flexibility. Wembanyama might cowl up his defensive shortcomings along with his rim safety. Markkanen would area the ground and create his personal shot, taking some defensive consideration off Wembanyama. The basketball match makes a whole lot of sense. Will probably be as much as Spurs normal supervisor, Brian Wright and the remainder of the entrance workplace to guage whether or not the value is price it.