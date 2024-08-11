Rugby Star Ariana Ramsey Got Free Pap Smear in Olympic Village

After Crew USA’s Ariana Ramsey and her ladies’s rugby sevens teammates clinched a bronze medal, she’s been making the most of some Olympic Village perks.

“Not solely within the village do we’ve free meals, however we’ve free dental [and] free healthcare,” Ramsey, 24, quipped in a latest TikTok video, which has since gone viral on social media. “I actually simply obtained a pap smear totally free!”

Ramsey additionally booked a dental appointment and an eye fixed examination throughout her village keep.

“I fairly actually adore it right here,” she captioned her add. “The way in which the Olympic Village has free healthcare, however America doesn’t.”

France, like many European international locations, affords common healthcare. At every of Ramsey’s appointments, she made TikTok follow-ups in regards to the expertise.

“The truth that I’m really so excited to be getting a free dental [exam] is loopy,” she mused earlier this week. “Um, that is going to be my new battle for motion. Free healthcare in America, interval.”

After getting an eye fixed examination, Ramsey was really helpful to start out carrying glasses.

“I really get to pick any pair I would like [for free],” she mentioned in a separate video, taken on the village polyclinic. “Y’all, I’m really amazed.”

She continued, “There’s no purpose that me, an American lady, must be so amazed by free healthcare. … After all, I’m amazed; we don’t have free healthcare in America. So, yeah, I’m amazed by free healthcare.”

On Friday, August 9, Ramsey issued a message to “all of [her] French followers.”

“Will you please settle for me as your American daughter,” she mentioned. “So, that I — an American lady — can get free healthcare. I’ll be good, I promise.”

Ramsey and her rugby teammates earned their first bronze medal within the Olympics earlier this month. Since then, Ramsey has been sightseeing in Paris and cheering on different American athletes of their competitions.

“Just a few profitable rugby baddies on trip ✨,” Ramsey gushed through Instagram on Tuesday, August 6.

One in every of Ramsey’s teammates is Ilona Maher, who spoke to Us Weekly earlier this week about their victory, noting the highway to success didn’t depart a lot time to search for love.

“[I’ve] been slightly busy profitable a medal,” Maher, 27, solely joked to Us. “Actually, it has been really loopy.”

Regardless of the craziness, Maher nonetheless would moderately stroll away from the Video games with shiny {hardware} than “go on just a few dates.” Maher beforehand in contrast the Olympic Village to the Love Island villa, noting she needed to search out love with one other competitor.

"I feel individuals have realized everybody else is competing within the villa as effectively, so it's very exhausting to even meet individuals to exit and hang around with individuals," Maher joked. "We're all targeted on our video games after which as soon as we win, possibly we will have some enjoyable. So the Olympics isn't executed, however I've been a busy working lady."