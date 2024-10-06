Ruby Franke’s Daughter Condemns Upcoming Lifetime Movie About Family

Lifetime is making a made-for-TV film about Ruby Franke after she was convicted of kid abuse, although it’s allegedly unauthorized.

“A be aware concerning the Lifetime film popping out about my household: I noticed the trailer all of a sudden in school and had an anxiousness assault,” the 42-year-old’s eldest daughter, Shari, wrote through Instagram Story on Friday, October 4. “None of us have been contacted concerning the film.”

Lifetime dropped a trailer for Mormon Mother Gone Unsuitable: The Ruby Franke Story earlier this week, starring Emilie Ullerup as Franke and Heather Locklear as Jodi Hildebrandt. Per the footage, Ullerup, 39, performs a conservative mother influencer whose beliefs flip excessive after connecting with Locklear’s character. Similar to Franke claimed in actual life, the Lifetime persona even barred her youngsters from consuming in the event that they forgot to make lunch on their very own.

“This film is trash and solely hurts my siblings extra,” Shari, 21, continued, claiming, “Not one of the proceeds are going to the children.”

She concluded, “Please don’t help this film.”

Lifetime has not publicly responded to Shari’s accusations. Us Weekly has reached out for remark.

Franke rose to fame sharing her extremist parenting selections on her now-defunct “8 Passengers” YouTube channel. She later cofounded ConneXions Classroom with Hildebrandt, 55, which social media critics have likened to a cult. Franke beforehand made headlines for her controversial beliefs, together with the proclamation that kids didn’t deserve unconditional love.

Ruby and her now-estranged husband, Kevin Franke, share six kids: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve.

Ruby and Hildebrandt have been every arrested in August 2023 on two counts of aggravated baby abuse and held with out bail. In accordance with authorities on the time, one in all Ruby’s sons was allegedly malnourished and escaped out of a window to ask a neighbor for meals and water. The arrest report famous that the kid had duct tape round his ankles and wrists.

Ruby and Hildebrandt each pleaded responsible to the costs and have been every sentenced in February to 4 consecutive jail phrases.

“My expenses are simply. They provide security to my household, accountability to the general public,” Ruby mentioned throughout her sentencing, taking accountability for “inflicting the accidents” on her kids.

Ruby additional claimed she had been “led to consider” that the world was an “evil place.”

Shari, in addition to Ruby’s sisters, have condemned the disgraced YouTuber star’s actions.

“For the final three years, we have now stored quiet with regards to our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her kids. Behind the general public scene, we have now executed all the pieces we may to attempt and ensure the children have been protected,” Ellie Mecham, Julie Griffiths Deru and Bonnie Hoellein wrote in a joint Instagram assertion in August 2023. “Ruby was arrested which wanted to occur. Jodi was arrested which wanted to occur. The children at the moment are protected, which is the No. 1 precedence.”

To report baby abuse, seek the advice of the U.S. Division of Well being and Human Providers’ Youngster Welfare Info Gateway for state-specific reporting telephone numbers.

Mormon Mother Gone Unsuitable: The Ruby Franke Story premieres on Lifetime Saturday, October 26, at 8 p.m. ET.