Ruben Östlund Says Awards Make Filmmakers ‘More Insecure’

Ruben Östlund is aware of it sounds “absurd” to complain about profitable awards, nonetheless, he admits that they add one other degree of “strain” for filmmakers.

Throughout a current dialog with Mom Sofa writer-director Niclas Larsson for Interview journal, the Triangle of Unhappiness director was requested if “awards create self-confidence or make you extra insecure?”

“It makes you extra insecure, I’d say,” Östlund responded. “For me it was 100% like this. Profitable one Golden Palm put extra strain on me, however profitable two Golden Palms took away a whole lot of strain as a result of meaning I wasn’t a one hit marvel. However then additionally I would like strain with a purpose to carry out.”

He continued, “In order that’s why the aim with the following movie is to win one other Golden Palm. It’s going to be the primary time within the historical past of filmmaking {that a} director wins three Golden Palms in a row.”

Östlund gained his first Palme for The Sq. in 2017 after which once more in 2022 for Triangle of Unhappiness. Although he famous that “it’s utterly absurd to say these items,” the filmmaker additionally acknowledges that “strain” might help propel individuals towards their objectives.

“For me, the aim is to create a bar that’s pushed up and to create a aim,” Östlund defined. “I feel lots of people think about me very cocky in a manner, however for me, you say it as a result of it creates one thing that makes it attainable to push one thing.”

The Oscar-nominated director added earlier within the dialog, “I feel additionally true inventive confidence and managing to realize one thing and dealing with function movies and touring the world and assembly individuals additionally developed my self-confidence. So it’s one thing about getting confidence in a career after which by means of that, experiencing the world and being put up in numerous social conditions that makes you much more assured.”

Östlund has additionally earned two Oscar nominations for Triangle of Unhappiness, together with finest directing and finest authentic screenplay. The movie additionally scored a finest image nod, whereas The Sq. acquired a finest international language movie nom.