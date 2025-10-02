Royer vs. Mariano Navone Prediction, Odds to Win Rolex Shanghai Masters

Data Skrive
Valentin Royer (No. 76 ranking) will meet Mariano Navone (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday, October 2.
Royer has -235 odds to claim a win in this match versus Navone (+180).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Thursday at 2:35 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Valentin Royer vs. Mariano Navone matchup info
- Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Thursday, October 2
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the Tennis Channel and more sports on Fubo!
Royer vs. Navone Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Royer has a 70.1% to win.
Royer vs. Navone Betting Odds
- Royer’s odds to win match: -235
- Navone’s odds to win match: +180
Royer vs. Navone matchup performance & stats
- Royer is 13-7 on hard courts this year.
- When playing on hard courts, Royer has an 82.9% winning percentage in service games and a 25.6% winning percentage in return games (213 service games won out of 257, and 64 return games won out of 250).
- On hard courts this year, Royer is 58-for-148 on break points (39.2%) to rank 45th.
- Royer was defeated in the final of his last tournament (the Hangzhou Open) 6-7, 6-7 by No. 19-ranked Alexander Bublik on September 23.
- Navone has posted a 5-10 record in nine tournaments on hard courts in 2025.
- Navone has won 70.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 24.8% of his return games.
- Navone is 90th in break points won on hard courts, converting 39 of 124 (31.5%).
- Navone was eliminated in the Qualification Round 1 of his most recent tournament (the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships) on September 22, when he went down 2-6, 3-6 to Sho Shimabukuro.
Our team of savvy editors independently handpicks all recommendations. If you purchase through our links, the USA Today Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. While we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are. No guarantees are made with regards to results or financial gain. All forms of betting carry financial risk and it is up to the individual to make bets with or without the assistance of information provided on this site and we cannot be held responsible for any loss that may be incurred as a result of following the betting tips provided on this site. Past performances do not guarantee success in the future and betting odds fluctuate from one minute to the next. The material contained on this site is intended to inform, entertain and educate the reader and in no way represents an inducement to gamble legally or illegally or any sort of professional advice.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside. It is your sole responsibility to act in accordance with your local laws.