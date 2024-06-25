Royce Freeman adds veteran experience

Editor’s Be aware: As a part of the preparation for coaching camp, this collection will introduce 25 gamers who’re new to the Cowboys’ roster, rookies and veterans alike. We proceed with Royce Freeman.)

How He Received Right here: After a quiet free company interval that noticed little or no exercise from a cap-bound Cowboys’ entrance workplace, the choice makers at The Star have been in a position to come to an settlement on a one-year deal value $1.3 million with veteran operating again Royce Freeman – the crew’s second of two exterior veteran free agent signings in 2024. After being drafted within the third spherical by the Denver Broncos in 2018, Freeman took the beginning reins within the Denver backfield for 2 seasons the place he produced 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns on 262 carries (3.88 yards per carry) whereas additionally totaling 57 receptions for 328 yards and 1 landing within the receiving recreation. Nonetheless, these early years in Denver have accounted for the majority of his NFL manufacturing so far. His 2023 marketing campaign noticed him have his greatest season since these early years, although, as he rushed for 319 yards and a couple of touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams.

What’s Subsequent: Freeman will insert himself in a crowded operating again room that’s open for any participant to make an enormous impression in Oxnard and within the preseason. Ezekiel Elliott has the sting in veteran expertise, profession manufacturing and 2023 manufacturing by a longshot over Freeman, however his presence may assist elevate the competitors behind the three-time Professional Bowler with guys like Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat. The ace up Freeman’s sleeve might be his capability to go defend which may make him a beneficial apply squad participant on the very least in 2024.

Did You Know: Freeman is the profession dashing touchdowns chief within the PAC-12 Convention the place he rushed for 60 scores on the College of Oregon from 2014 to 2017. With the PAC-12 wanting seemingly dormant for the foreseeable future, that report seems to be to be cemented. He’s additionally the Geese’ profession dashing chief at 5,621 yards.