Royals win ALDS Game 2 2024

Now the Royals are formally bringing postseason baseball again to Kauffman Stadium, a purpose of theirs from the beginning of 2024 after listening to what the ‘14-15 runs have been like and seeing how the sports activities metropolis has embraced an NFL dynasty proper throughout the parking zone on the Truman Sports activities Advanced with the Chiefs — who, by the best way, are undefeated after beating the Saints on Monday night time at Arrowhead Stadium.