Royals Rumblings – News for August 1, 2024

Whats up Royals Overview! I’m a dumb man and completely dropped the ball on getting right now’s rumblings put collectively. You will notice this web page populate with hyperlinks as I discover issues to place in.

Brady Singer settled in properly after a rocky second inning yesterday:

Singer delivered his third consecutive begin of seven innings, permitting three runs on Wednesday. All of these runs got here within the second inning, however Singer acquired an enormous shutdown inning within the third after the Royals retook the lead within the prime of the body and settled down after that. He retired 15 of the ultimate 17 batters he confronted and didn’t permit one other run. “Don’t do it once more,” Singer mentioned of his mindset after the three-run second inning. “They gave me three runs there within the first, and within the second, I gave up three. They got here again and helped me out. “… I believe I misplaced the sinker just a little bit, wasn’t getting the motion that I often get on it. So simply tried to battle it out just a little bit and make good pitches.”

New Royal Lucas Erceg has gone via quite a bit over the previous couple of years:

Erceg switched to pitching in 2021 as he hit a wall as a batter. That got here one yr after he gave up ingesting. An MLB.com story famous he had 6/10/20 embroidered on his glove to mark the “first date of Erceg’s sobriety.” Erceg has additionally spoken about coping with despair. Relatively than shrink back from speaking about these chapters in his life, Erceg mentioned they’ve helped him. “It means all the things,” Erceg mentioned. “I all the time like to speak about simply having just a little little bit of perspective and never totally figuring out what tomorrow is gonna deliver, however I do know if I deliver a optimistic mindset to the sector every single day or to dinner every single day or no matter it’s, you probably have a optimistic mindset, good issues are gonna occur. You’re gonna get pleasure from it.”

Clayton Kershaw had his first profession begin with out a strikeout final evening because the Padres swept the Dodgers to win the season collection for the primary time since 2010.

Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday hit a grand slam for his first profession homer.

Outdated pal Brett Phillips is trying to return to the majors as a pitcher.

The MLB commerce deadline is unlikely to maneuver to later within the season anytime quickly. ($)

Pinellas County has formally agreed to a take care of the Rays for a brand new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg.

Italian silver medalist Giorgia Villa is making waves for her Parmigiano Reggiano sponsorship.

The notorious Independence Avenue bridge has been painted with new murals highlighting its destruction of vehicles.

StubHub is being sued over their convoluted junk charge scheme.

A cyber safety agency found a distant worker that they had employed was a North Korean hacker.

Taco Bell drive-thrus will change into even much less human as they develop their use of AI expertise.

Your tune of the day is Pull Me Underneath by Dream Theater.