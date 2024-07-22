Roy Cooper addresses speculation that he might be Kamala Harris’ running mate

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday addressed studies that he may develop into Vice President Kamala Harris’ operating mate within the 2024 Presidential Election.

He is considered one of a number of governors being talked about as attainable vice presidential candidates, following Pres. Joe Biden’s resolution to drop out of the race on Sunday.

A number of main Democrats in North Carolina have mentioned they’d wish to see Cooper on the presidential ticket. He is obtained extra votes within the state than presidential candidates in his two runs for governor, and that would assist Harris flip North Carolina blue for the primary time since 2008. Donald Trump’s margin of victory over Biden in North Carolina in 2020 was about 1.34%.

And when the state’s delegates to the Democratic Nationwide Conference held a convention name Sunday to unanimously endorse Harris, in addition they voted to advocate she decide Cooper as vice presidential nominee.

“They might like to see Governor Cooper develop into the vice presidential nominee,” N.C. Democratic Celebration Chairwoman Anderson Clayton informed WUNC on Monday. “I feel that he solely helps a ticket win this state. No matter who she picks, we’re going to win North Carolina along with her on the ticket.”

However talking Monday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the Cooper mentioned it is untimely to speak about Harris’ operating mate.

“I respect folks speaking about me, however I feel the main target proper now must be on her this week,” he mentioned. “She wants to focus on ensuring that she secures this nomination and will get the marketing campaign able to go.”

Cooper has endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee. The 2 have been buddies for years, relationship again to their time as state attorneys common.

Kamala Harris must be the following President. I’ve identified @VP going again to our days as AGs, and she or he has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our nation thoughtfully and with integrity. I stay up for campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) July 21, 2024

“I wish to be sure that Kamala Harris wins,” Cooper informed MSNBC. “I’ll work for her throughout this nation and do what I can to verify we cease Donald Trump, and that is what I am concentrating on proper now.”

Different attainable vice presidential picks embody Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear appeared earlier than Cooper on the identical MSNBC present Monday morning. Like Cooper, Beshear has been elected governor twice in a southern state that additionally twice voted for Trump.

Clayton mentioned she expects the DNC to maneuver ahead with a digital roll name vote on the get together’s presidential nomination, however extra particulars will probably be finalized later this week. Sunday’s name for members of the North Carolina delegation was supposed to assist delegates perceive the method after Biden’s resolution to drop out.

“We do consider that it was essential for the delegates to know what their rights had been as delegates,” she mentioned.

A lot of them, together with longtime former North Carolina Congressman G.Okay. Butterfield, spoke enthusiastically in help of Harris, she added.