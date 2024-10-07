‘Roswell’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Roswell‘s legacy nonetheless looms giant, twenty years later.

The sequence, primarily based on the Roswell Excessive YA books by Melinda Metz, debuted on October 6, 1999. Shiri Appleby, Majandra Delfino, Colin Hanks and Nick Wechsler performed highschool teenagers in Roswell, New Mexico, who befriended a trio of teenage alien-human hybrids, performed by Katherine Heigl, Jason Behr and Brendon Fehr. Rigidity ensued because the human teenagers tried to maintain their new pals’ alien origins a secret whereas a authorities investigation threatened to show all of them.

The present ran for 2 seasons on The WB and one on UPN earlier than airing its sequence finale on Might 14, 2002. A Roswell, New Mexico reboot starring Jeanine Mason and Nathan Dean Parsons aired on The CW between 2019 and 2022.

Appleby and Behr each made cameos within the new sequence however performed completely different characters than their OG Liz and Max.

Scroll down to search out out what the unique Roswell solid has been as much as because the sequence wrapped: