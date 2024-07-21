Rory Feek remarries 8 years after death of wife Joey

Rory Feek mentioned “I do” once more — eight years after the loss of life of his earlier spouse Joey.

The nation singer revealed on his weblog he married his 10-year-old daughter Indiana’s faculty instructor, Rebecca, on July 14.

The couple tied the knot “underneath a gorgeous timber-frame pavilion” in Greycliff, Montana, in entrance of household and mates the place he stunned her with a particular marriage ceremony tune written by him.

In a weblog submit, Rory Feek revealed he married his daughter Indiana’s faculty instructor, Rebecca, earlier this month. Mikel Hunt and Rory Feek/YouTube

The nation singer shared that the marriage was really his daughter’s thought. Rory Feek/Instagram

The 59-year-old wrote that he and Rebecca’s love story started along with his daughter saying it was really her thought.

“Rebecca and I had dedicated to be collectively. To decide on one another and see the place it would lead. And though we knew marriage was a risk, it wasn’t one thing that both of us felt like we may significantly speak about,” he defined.

“Principally as a result of up till that point Indiana solely noticed Rebecca as ‘Miss Rebecca’ her schoolteacher and our good friend. And though she had change into rather more than that to me, I used to be very cautious to let Indy ‘determine it out’ on her personal. And truthfully, I wasn’t actually certain if she ever may, or would, in any respect.”

“I requested Indy, and he or she instructed me that she mentioned, ‘Ms Rebecca, I feel you need to marry Papa…’” he wrote. Mikel Hunt and Rory Feek/YouTube

The couple tied the knot on July 14 in Greycliff, Montana. Mikel Hunt and Rory Feek/YouTube

Need extra superstar and popular culture information? Begin your day with Web page Six Each day. Thanks for signing up!

“Her love for her Mama is so nice and so huge in her life. Neither Rebecca or I needed to harm that in any approach,” Rory wrote.

“And so we simply waited and watched to see if it would ever happen to Indiana that Rebecca might be greater than only a good friend to her Papa, and to her.”

It wasn’t till late March when Rebecca visited the father-daughter duo at their farmhouse for his or her traditional morning routine that she revealed Indiana requested her to marry her father.

The marriage comes eight years after his earlier spouse, Joey Feek, died. Mikel Hunt and Rory Feek/YouTube

Joey died in 2016 after a two-year battle with most cancers. Getty Photographs for BMI

“I requested Indy, and he or she instructed me that she mentioned, ‘Ms. Rebecca, I feel you need to marry Papa…’” he wrote.

“After which Indy checked out me and mentioned ‘and I instructed Miss Rebecca that my Mama’s been gone a very long time. And if she marries you, possibly she might be my new mom…’”

Joey Feek died in March 2016 after a two-year battle with cervical and colorectal most cancers.

Rory additionally has two daughters, Heidi and Hopie, whom he welcomed in a earlier relationship.