Rory Feek Marries Daughter’s Teacher, Surprises Her With Special Song

Congratulations are to ensure that Rory Feek, who married his 10-year-old daughter Indiana’s trainer, Rebecca — who can also be a longtime household good friend — in a romantic ceremony on July 14.

The nation star opened up in regards to the ceremony on his weblog, noting that the duo tied the knot below a “timber-frame pavilion right here in Greycliff, Montana,” including that his daughter performed a significant position in getting the 2 married.

“We knew marriage was a risk,” Feek shared in his submit, “it wasn’t one thing that both of us felt like we might severely speak about. Principally as a result of up till that point Indiana solely noticed Rebecca as ‘Miss Rebecca her schoolteacher and our good friend.”

He then recalled Rebecca telling him a few dialog she had with Indiana in March. “I requested Indy, and she or he informed me that she stated, ‘Ms. Rebecca, I believe you need to marry Papa,’” he famous. “After all, I used to be completely satisfied, however caught off guard and informed her that that was one thing we’d all have to begin praying about.”

Rory stated that Indy informed him and Rebecca: “My Mama’s been gone a very long time. And if she marries you, possibly she might be my new mom.”

In 2016, Rory’s first spouse Joey Feek died after a battle with cervical most cancers. The duo carried out below the title Joey + Rory. She was first identified with cervical most cancers in 2014, and Rory revealed within the fall of 2015 that that they had determined to finish therapy.

Throughout Rory and Rebecca’s nuptials, the nation star stunned his new spouse with a tune known as “I Do.” See the total weblog submit right here.