Rookie Khyree Jackson Dies in Maryland Car Accident

Jackson then transferred to Alabama, the place he performed two seasons (2021-22), the place he teamed with fellow draft classmates Dallas Turner and Will Reichard.

Final fall, Jackson shined at Oregon, garnering All-Pac-12 honors from The Related Press and the convention’s coaches, in addition to an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Vikings House owners Mark and Zygi Wilf mentioned they’re “deeply saddened” by the information.

“Khyree had a particularly vibrant future forward of him as a participant, and it was clear he was devoted to being an amazing one that made a optimistic distinction in individuals’s lives. We’re fascinated about Khyree’s household and pals and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss.”

Maryland State Police introduced Saturday they’re investigating the crash by which Jackson, Anthony Lytton, Jr., and Isaiah Hazel perished.

Hazel, Jackson and Lytton had been teammates at Dr. Henry A. Smart, Jr., Excessive Faculty in Higher Marlboro, Maryland.

In keeping with a press launch issued by Maryland State Police, all three victims had been occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger. Hazel was driving, Jackson was within the entrance passenger seat and Lytton was within the rear seat of the car.

The discharge indicated troopers responded to a crash after 3 a.m. Saturday and located three autos had been concerned. In keeping with a preliminary investigation, the Charger was struck by a silver Infinity Q50 and traveled off the highway. The Infinity Q50 then struck a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Occupants of the Infinity Q50 and Chevrolet Impala reported no accidents, in line with the press launch.