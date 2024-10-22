Ronen Rubinstein Talks Possible Owen, Marlene 9-1-1: Lone Star Romance

Sparks have been flying between 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Owen Strand and Marlene Harris on the newest episode — and followers aren’t the one ones who observed.

Ronen Rubinstein, who performs Owen’s son, T.Ok. Strand, on the Fox sequence, solely instructed Us Weekly on Monday, October 21, {that a} romance between Owen (Rob Lowe) and Marlene (Robyn Energetic) isn’t off the desk.

“I’ve been requested that now a few instances [with fans wondering], like, ‘Was there some chemistry between the 2 of them on the finish of that episode?’” Rubinstein, 30, stated, revealing, “It sort of felt prefer it, proper?”

He famous that “we’ll see” extra of Owen and Marlene’s story this season however performed coy about if it’s strictly platonic. “I don’t know. You’ll must ask them,” Rubinstein teased.

Throughout Monday’s episode, Owen and the remainder of the 126 firefighters rescued a horse after his proprietor died of a coronary heart assault. The horse was wild, however Owen didn’t need him putdown, so Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) instructed his horse coaching ex Marlene, who’s the mom of his son Wyatt (Jackson Tempo), would possibly be capable to assist.

Associated: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ EP Teases Closing Season Leaves the ‘Door Open’ for Some

Kevin Estrada/FOX The 9-1-1: Lone Star solid and crew “simply let it rip” as they filmed the fifth and closing season — however will followers get the closure they need? “We give a good looking send-off to every one in every of these characters,” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani instructed TVLine on Monday, September 23, teasing, “However we […]

“Within the curiosity of issues not getting awkward, I hope you all get alongside,” Judd stated whereas making introductions, however Marlene joked she will’t make any guarantees.

There gave the impression to be an instantaneous spark between Marlene and Owen as he described what was flawed with the horse. “He’s sophisticated. He bites, he bucks, and he genuinely appears to benefit from the sound of individuals screaming,” Owen defined.

“A horse solely pulls that crap as a result of he is aware of he can get away with it,” Marlene replied, earlier than revealing that “most of my coaching isn’t on the horses, it’s on the riders.” She proceeded to inform Owen that the one technique to “save this animal” is that if he absolutely buys in.

Marlene instructed him he must be open to “subjecting your self to probably the most humbling, grueling, fairly presumably deadly expertise of your life.” She teased, “And it doesn’t matter what occurs there aren’t any refunds,” which solely made Owen extra intrigued. “Effectively then, giddy up!” he quipped.

The 2 exchanged longing glances because the episode ended. Whereas Rubinstein wouldn’t affirm what kind of relationship Owen and Marlene could have shifting ahead, he instructed Us that there are some Texas-style episodes developing on Marlene’s ranch.

“Afterward within the season, there’s a good looking scene the place all of us get to go there,” he shared, teasing that Energetic’s character has “some actually, actually cool stuff this season” after solely being a minor character in previous years.

Rubinstein referred to as the ranch shoots “one in every of my favourite days” due to the “lovely” location. (The solid filmed in Thousand Oaks, California, regardless of it being set in Austin.)

In relation to T.Ok’s relationship together with his father, Owen, Rubinstein instructed Us {that a} “large wrench” goes to return when T.Ok.’s half-brother, Jonah, and his late mother’s ex-boyfriend Ezra, come to city.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

“We’re gonna discover out a lot extra in regards to the true backstory for T.Ok. and Owen in New York,” he defined. “As a result of Enzo was really the one which was elevating T.Ok. when he was a child, and Owen wasn’t actually there.”

Rubinstein famous the following few episodes will “dive deeper into what that really regarded like and what that did to T.Ok.” He referred to as the story line “highly effective” and one thing that impacts his dynamic with Owen. “It’s fairly fascinating,” he shared.

9-1-1: Lone Star returns with a brand new episode on Fox Monday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.