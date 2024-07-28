Ronda Rousey Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey isn’t retaining the intercourse of her new child a secret. In reality, she’s able to “shout it from the rooftops.”

Taking to social media on Friday, July 26 — simply at some point after revealing that she and husband Travis Browne predict their second little one — the skilled wrestler, 37, revealed the information to her followers.

“IT’S A GIRL! Blissful I can lastly shout it from the rooftops, however couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon the place I’d coincidentally be precisely as far alongside (4 months) as my character ‘Mother’ is in my new graphic novel ‘Anticipating the Sudden’ (So technically I lastly bought to cosplay at Comicon 😜),” she captioned the Instagram put up.

Together with the thrilling information, Rousey shared three new snapshots. The primary photograph is from the San Diego Comedian-Con occasion, the place she cradles her rising child bump. The following two snapshots look like paintings of characters from her new graphic novel.

Associated: Celeb Mother and father Most Artistic Gender Reveals of All Time: Pictures

Relating to celeb gender reveals, creativity abounds! A number of stars — together with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba — have gone above and past to let their followers and family members know what the intercourse of their infants might be. The components is easy sufficient: Stuff a novel prop — assume balls, […]

Rousey wrote that the novel is one thing she’s been “obsessing over for the final 5 years,” explaining that it’s“a option to course of the anxiousness that comes with accepting the duty of guiding an harmless little one via a hostile world.”

Describing it as “a martial arts romantic comedy,” Rousey detailed that the story is about “two wished assassins with an undesirable being pregnant who uncover giving life is more durable than taking it.”

“I might like to maintain writing these as our household continues to develop, however it’s solely potential with the assist of others,” she continued. “Please verify the hyperlink in my bio to order a @kickstarter unique copy 🙏🏼❤️.”

Rousey shocked her followers on Thursday, July 25, when she introduced her being pregnant throughout Comedian-Con at her panel for Anticipating the Sudden.

Associated: Celeb Being pregnant Bulletins of 2024: Which Stars Are Anticipating Infants

So many stars have introduced that they’re increasing their households by welcoming infants in 2024. “Child Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Sizzling to Deal with alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote by way of a joint put up to Instagram to announce the information of their rainbow child on January 1. (The couple had beforehand shared […]

Rousey and Browne, who tied the knot in August 2017 in Browne’s house state of Hawaii, welcomed their first little one collectively, a daughter, in 2021.

“La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne,” the previous Olympian captioned an Instagram slideshow, that includes a picture of the toddler’s hand.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

“I can’t consider Pō is over per week outdated already 😩😭 she’s so good I want we might bottle up these instances and revisit them without end 🥰❤️,” Rousey wrote by way of Instagram in October 2021.

Shortly after, the brand new mother shared a photograph from her postpartum journey after getting again into exercises on the health club.

Rousey returned to WWE in January 2022 on the Royal Rumble, which she gained.