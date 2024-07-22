Romney Statement on Biden Announcement

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) right this moment issued the next assertion:

“I’m a basic Republican and he’s a basic Democrat; clearly, President Biden and I normally didn’t see eye-to-eye. I opposed lots of his initiatives. However we did discover frequent floor on infrastructure, Ukraine, the Electoral Rely Act, including spiritual liberty protections to the wedding invoice, gun security measures, and chip manufacturing.

“Others will decide his presidency. Nevertheless, having labored with him these previous few years, I respect President Biden. His resolution to withdraw from the race was proper and is in the perfect curiosity of the nation.

“Ann and I ship heat private needs to the President and First Girl.”