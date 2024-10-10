Rome Mayor Tells French President to ‘Relax’ About ‘Emily in Paris’ 

The mayor of Rome has responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s vow to “battle arduous” to maintain Emily in Paris from shifting to Italy for good.

The hit Netflix collection’ fourth season confirmed Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) relocating from Paris to Rome for her job with a luxurious advertising agency. On Wednesday, October 9, Macron, 46, advised Selection that Emily in Paris is “good for the picture of France. [It] is super-positive by way of attractiveness for the nation.”

Macron added: “We are going to battle arduous. And we’ll ask them to stay in Paris! Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense.”

When reached Wednesday to reply to Macron’s remark, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri didn’t mince phrases.

“Doesn’t President Macron have extra urgent issues to fret about?” Gualtieri advised The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I wish to consider, at the least I wish to hope, that Macron was joking, as a result of he must know {that a} manufacturing firm like Netflix doesn’t take orders from heads of state or make selections based mostly on political stress.”

The mayor continued, “There are maybe just a few extra urgent points for the French president. For instance, there [are] a few wars happening in Ukraine and within the Center East, there’s a horrible hurricane that hit America and which is linked to local weather change, and some different issues of state in Europe for Macron which might be extra necessary than Emily, I think about.”

In conclusion, Gualtieri stated: “We see Emily’s transfer to Rome as a affirmation that our metropolis is changing into an increasing number of necessary, and we’re fairly relaxed about Netflix manufacturing selections. They know what they’re doing. To be sincere, we predict Mr. Macron ought to simply chill out.”

Emily in Paris, which premiered in 2020, has centered round Emily’s escapades in France after shifting from Chicago to the Metropolis of Gentle for work. She subsequently discovered herself caught in a love triangle between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), however by the tip of season 4, issues took a big flip: Emily and Gabriel’s romance fizzled and viewers watched Emily transfer on with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and embark on a Roman vacation.

Following the season finale, creator Darren Star shut down issues that Emily in Paris would turn into Emily in Rome.

“She didn’t change her Instagram deal with to Emily in Rome. She is working in Rome typically. Sylvie’s firm has an workplace in Rome. Emily’s getting that on its toes,” he advised Deadline in September. “I don’t essentially assume that it means a everlasting — in my thoughts, it’s undoubtedly not a everlasting — transfer to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”