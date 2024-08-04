Roman Reigns returns; winners, highlights

WWE’s largest get together of the summer time was a rager for the ages.

Exterior of WrestleMania, SummerSlam is without doubt one of the grandest premium dwell occasions on WWE’s calendar, and after Saturday night time, the course of WWE has drastically modified.

Seven matches passed off on the dwelling of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, six of which had been for championship gold. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre lastly acquired within the ring months after the most well liked rivalry in wrestling started, and the principle occasion featured Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Common Championship in opposition to Solo Sikoa. However a outstanding return occurred throughout the Bloodline guidelines match, and now the combat to be the true “Tribal Chief” begins.

Here’s a recap of all of the motion at SummerSlam 2024:

The true “Tribal Chief” is again, making his entrance throughout the Undisputed WWE Championship match. He took out Solo Sikoa.

Undisputed WWE Championship match (Bloodline guidelines): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

The aura inside Cleveland Browns Stadium was immaculate to start out this match, and the group made its distaste for Solo Sikoa identified early. The primary minutes of the match had been spent feeling one another out, however it was Sikoa that acquired a few of the greatest pictures in to start out. He tried going for fast pins and a Samoan spike, however the champion is a seasoned star that will not go down straightforward.

Sikoa was nonetheless aggressive in his strategy, paying homage to his household with a number of strikes they made well-known. Rhodes would counter some alternatives just for Sikoa to regain the benefit. Rhodes lastly acquired the higher hand when he executed a Cross Rhodes, however because it was Bloodline guidelines, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa got here out to punish the champion. Sikoa went for a pin, just for Rhodes to kick out. That is when Kevin Owens got here out to help Rhodes and cope with the siblings. When The Bloodline started to gang up on him, Randy Orton got here out to assist. Owens and Orton took out Tonga and Loa, and Rhodes acquired a Cross Rhodes on Sikoa, however he kicked out.

Understanding it takes extra to win, Rhodes used the metal steps on Sikoa. He was shocked by a spear from Sikoa, which resulted in an unsuccessful pin. When Sikoa tried to make use of the metal steps, it backfired and led to 2 Cross Rhodes from the champion. That is when the unpredictable Jacob Fatu emerged and unleashed a ruthless assault on Rhodes. He helped Sikoa try a pin, however Rhodes kicked out. Fatu continued the onslaught with a dive onto the announcer’s desk, and he appeared to harm his leg off the bounce. Sikoa introduced Rhodes into the ring to complete it, and one way or the other, Rhodes kicked out.

That is when Roman Reigns emerged. The previous WWE champion delivered a Superman punch to Sikoa after which a spear to his former enforcer earlier than leaving the ring. Rhodes was shocked watching it occur, however he did what he wanted to do. He hit the Cross Rhodes and acquired the pin on Sikoa as Reigns and him locked eyes. The title is retained.

Evaluation: It lastly occurred. Roman Reigns has made his emphatic return to WWE and he made a press release. Sure, this was a match for the WWE title, however this outcome means a lot extra for The Bloodline. Cody Rhodes can be handled later.

Now the intense battle for the proper to be the “Tribal Chief” begins. Solo Sikoa has self-appointed himself to the top of the desk, however Reigns is again to remind him who’s in cost. How every little thing unfolds after this can be charming tv that each fan can be excited to look at. One yr in the past, Paul Heyman mentioned The Bloodline storyline was within the backside of the third inning, and folks thought he was loopy for considering this story may proceed on. Flash ahead to now, and it is once more the highest story in WWE. The “Wiseman” was certainly sensible.

Watch: Cody Rhodes makes his SummerSlam entrance

Pharaoh. Arn Anderson. What an entrance for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Jelly Roll delivers chokeslam, five-knuckle shuffle to Austin Idea

Not solely is he the artist of the official music of SummerSlam, he can also put some strikes on within the ring.

When The Miz and R-Fact introduced the group attendance, Austin Idea and Grayson Waller got here out to bash Cleveland. Jelly Roll did not like that, so he confirmed up within the ring with a metal chair and hit each Idea and Waller with it. Afterward, he delivered a chokeslam to Idea, and he, The Miz and R-Fact hit the five-knuckle shuffle to take him out.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Damian Priest knew the problem he had forward of him, and he wasted no time occurring the assault, stunning Gunther. As soon as the fury settled, that is when Gunther displayed his prowess and began his recreation. The champion wasn’t going to down straightforward, responding to something thrown at him. Gunther is understood for his ruthless chops, however it was Priest who landed cruel slaps that had been so robust, it minimize open the challenger.

Gunther executed his dropkick-powerbomb combo however was unsuccessful in securing the pin. Preist responded with a South of Heaven slam that was additionally kicked out of. As soon as Gunther recovered, he began to launch blow after blow to Priest, every hit extra punishing than the final. Finn Balor got here out and tried to rally his champion, however Gunther was having none of it, whilst he had blood operating down his physique. He kicked Balor within the head, solely it added some gasoline to Priest. He responded with some vicious clotheslines, landed a Razor’s Edge and a South of Heaven slam to get the pin, however chaos ensued.

Balor put Gunther’s foot on the rope to finish the pin. Priest noticed the replay on the Jumbotron and was baffled to see what occurred. With Priest distracted, Gunther put the champion in a sleeper maintain, just for him to get out. Priest tried to retaliate on Balor, however Gunther went again to the sleeper, and this time the champion was out for good. “The Ring Common” is the brand new World Heavyweight Champion.

Evaluation: Properly, there goes The Judgment Day. With Dominik Mysterio betraying Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor backstabbing Damian Priest, the faction that has managed “Monday Night time Uncooked” for greater than a yr is mainly in shambles.

Gunther is among the many greatest within the enterprise and he did not need assistance to maintain his hopes of successful the title alive, however it was mandatory for story functions. The World Heavyweight Championship continues to be younger and must be held in excessive regard, and Gunther is the right particular person to take it to the following degree. There’s an opportunity he holds this title for a prolonged time interval and solidifies his place because the unstoppable drive of WWE.

On the opposite facet, a feud between Priest and Finn Balor has been brewing for months and now it will lastly happen. Priest’s title reign helped him turn out to be a extra respectable wrestler, and now he’ll look extra legit when he takes on a veteran in Balor. The demise of The Judgement Day can be one thing price watching.

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk (with Seth Rollins as particular visitor referee)

Essentially the most highly-anticipated match of the night time began off with large hype, and Seth Rollins helped the group get much more wound up earlier than he rang the bell and the 2 stars teed off on one another.

Points with Rollins began early when CM Punk and McIntyre each acquired upset with him going with five-counts off the turnbuckles. CM Punk acquired the primary benefit and took the motion out of the ring, and Rollins did not even trouble with the rely − or care. When McIntyre acquired on offense, he bounced Punk off the metal body of the ring and all Rollins did was giggle.

McIntyre tried pushing Rollins’ boundaries with a metal chair, and Rollins seemed to permit it, however finally grabbed it from McIntyre earlier than he may hit Punk. McIntyre shoved Rollins, who tried to hit McIntyre with the chair in retaliation however nearly took out Punk as a substitute. Rollins held again, and removed the chair. When he wasn’t wanting, he missed a roll-up pin from Punk. Punk responded with three excessive knee kicks and an elbow drop off the highest rope, however it wasn’t sufficient for a pin.

Punk had McIntyre able to submit, however he noticed the bracelet that had his spouse’s and canine’s title on it, and he let go to get the bracelet again. It price Punk. McIntyre landed a Claymore. Nonetheless, Punk kicked out.

Punk recovered and was going to go for a GTS, solely to see Rollins with the bracelet on. Distracted, it gave McIntyre sufficient time to hit Punk and inadvertently take out Rollins. Punk was capable of get the GTS, however since Rollins was out, he wasn’t capable of get the pin. Punk and Rollins argued, and it ended with Punk delivering a GTS on the referee. Punk acquired his bracelet again, however McIntyre hit a low blow after which a Claymore on his opponent. He went for the pin, and regardless that it was gradual, Rollins counted to a few to get McIntyre the win. Plus, McIntyre acquired the bracelet again

Evaluation: There was loads of hype for this match and it delivered on all fronts. Seth Rollins was so good at creating chaos, letting CM Punk and Drew McIntyre unleash hell on one another whereas including layers of complexity together with his authority.

For as a lot as McIntyre has price himself this yr due to his rival, it was Punk who blew it this time. He misplaced focus with Rollins and it led to him shedding his first WWE singles match in a decade. However regardless of not having an precise match in fairly a while, he seemed improbable. There have been moments the place it seemed like we had been watching prime Punk from years in the past, and that is signal as he will get totally again into competing with WWE. The rivalry between him and McIntyre is much from over, however it did plant the seeds for a future feud between Punk and Rollins, one thing that was deliberate for WrestleMania 40. Spherical one goes to McIntyre. Cannot wait to see what spherical two presents.

Watch: CM Punk makes entrance for first WWE singles match since 2014

WWE Girls’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

The “Queen of the Ring” took fast management of this match, dominating Bayley proper out of the gate with vicious, highly effective strikes. Even when Bayley was capable of get some pictures in or decelerate the challenger, Nia Jax would take again management, taunting her a number of instances within the course of. Jax even acquired in an Annihilate-her that absolutely seemed to finish the match, however Bayley acquired out of it.

Jax continued to place the stress on, and she or he was going to go for an additional Annihilate-her, however Bayley not solely acquired up earlier than it was too late, she picked up Jax and delivered an insane energy bomb in an unbelievable show of energy. Bayley went for a flying elbow to finish the match, however Jax kicked out.

Tiffany Stratton got here out and tried to money in her Cash within the Financial institution contract, however she wasn’t capable of do it since Bayley knocked her out. Seems, that is precisely what Jax wanted.

The challenger recovered and caught Bayley making an attempt to finish the match. She hit an influence bomb on her and landed not just one, however two Annihilate-hers on Bayley. It was greater than sufficient and Jax claimed the WWE Girls’s Championship.

Evaluation: This was a stunning outcome. Bayley hadn’t achieved a lot together with her title reign, however she was nonetheless a formidable champion that was trying to get a convincing victory. As an alternative, Nia Jax is queen and champion.

Say what you need about Jax’s in-ring skills, however she has improved a lot since her first stint in WWE. She’s an excellent heel, and now she’s capable of pull it off exceptionally in matches. Now, she’s getting rewarded for the way far she’s come. Tiffany Stratton might have come out to simply be a distraction, however regardless, she and Jax are a formidable risk within the girls’s division for now. Sure, Stratton can money in her contract on Jax if she desires to, however that doubtless will not come quickly. So within the meantime, Jax can reign in terror on “Friday Night time SmackDown” and turn out to be a legit, dominant champion.

United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

The hatred between these two is so robust, the motion began outdoors of the ring earlier than the bell even rang. LA Knight was attacked, however he acquired the higher hand and even used Prime bottles as a weapon earlier than he pulled off a Neckbreaker on the announcer’s desk.

The 2 lastly acquired within the ring for the match to start out, and LA Knight started with the benefit earlier than the champion gained the upper-hand. Regardless that he was performing in his dwelling state, the group booed Paul whereas clearly making it identified it needed LA Knight to win. The group benefit appeared to assist the challenger get again on the assault, and he had a formidable elbow drop in a transfer we hadn’t seen from the wrestling veteran. However Paul confirmed off the aerial abilities he is identified for with a wild backflip off the highest rope outdoors the ring.

Paul landed his coveted knockout punch, however LA Knight kicked out. He countered with a Superplex off the highest rope, and Paul additionally efficiently kicked out. Paul tried to get brass knuckles from his associates ring-side, and LA Knight tried to get rid of the prospect by taking them out. However it was artist Machine Gun Kelly that had the brass knuckles as a neckless, and he gave them to Paul. He sneaked in successful to the top, and he went for the win, however LA Knight recovered, executed a BFT and acquired the pin to win his first singles title in WWE.

Evaluation: LA Knight lastly will get his second. He exploded onto the scene final yr and immediately grew to become a fan favourite, even getting a WWE title shot, however there was no stable momentum for him to construct off of. Time was operating out for him to seize a championship, and if he did not win Saturday, it would’ve been the top of his stardom. Logan Paul has been spectacular within the ring, however he wasn’t an excellent champion since he barely defended the title, plus there’s his out-of-the-ring, social media points. It was the right alternative to take the title off of Paul and provides it to somebody that not solely wanted it, however deserved it. The LA Knight reign is right here, yeah.

Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker tried to finish the match off the bat with a spear, however Sami Zayn was sensible sufficient to get out of the way in which and let the keen star damage himself.

Nonetheless, Breakker is in contrast to any star WWE has seen, and he recovered shortly by showcasing his energy and pace on the champion. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, however Breakker countered with a spear. He knew it would take extra, and he bounced off the ropes together with his unbelievable pace and hit one other lethal spear on Zayn to get the pin in comparatively fast style and turn out to be the brand new Intercontinental Champion.

Evaluation: Bron Breakker has been constructed up as the way forward for the following technology, and now he lastly has championship gold to start that climb to the highest of the mountain. It is unlucky this match was achieved in fast style figuring out Zayn can placed on a traditional, and it made him look extra like a punching bag, however Breakker wanted to be put over an authorized star to point out he can be an issue sooner or later for your complete roster. It is a main win for somebody that wanted it greater than the champion did. This Intercontinental title run can be essential to his improvement, however Breakker is on the proper path towards unimaginable success.

Damian Priest furious after Dominik Mysterio activates Rhea Ripley

The World Heavyweight Champion has one other challenge to cope with earlier than his match in opposition to Gunther.

Damian Priest stormed into The Judgment Day locker room after seeing Dominik Mysterio activate Rhea Ripley and kiss Liv Morgan. The three different members mentioned they’d go discover Mysterio and cope with him.

Girls’s World Championship match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

“Mami” and Dom are not any extra.

Liv Morgan evaded Rhea Ripley to start out, taking part in cat-and-mouse for a number of minutes. After they lastly met within the ring, Ripley launched a full assault on the champion. She went for a fast end with a Riptide, however Morgan acquired out of it to finish the risk. Morgan pushed Ripley into the turnbuckle and she or he hit the surgically repaired shoulder she simply recovered from. Ripley instructed the referee “it is out” about her proper shoulder, however did not need the match to finish, and Morgan went on offense with repeated pictures to the injured shoulder. When she had a free second, Ripley popped her shoulder again in place in a painful second.

With Ripley’s shoulder feeling higher, she was capable of get again to delivering blows, however Morgan was countering almost every little thing. She tried to deliver a chair into the fold, and Ripley hit a Riptide. She wasn’t achieved, and tried to hit Morgan with the chair, however Dominik Mysterio stopped her. It distracted Ripley, and Morgan kicked Ripley into Mysterio and executed an Ob-Liv-ion. However one way or the other, Ripley kicked out.

However Mysterio acquired the referee’s consideration, and with him not wanting, Morgan hit an Ob-Liv-ion and Ripley’s head landed on the chair. Morgan then went for the pin, with the referee paying consideration, and Morgan acquired the win.

And that wasn’t all.

Mysterio turned on his “Mami.” He helped Morgan up and gave her a giant smooch, stunning Ripley and the group. The 2 walked away arm-in-arm with a shocked Ripley in disbelief.

Evaluation: What a twist that was. After declaring his devotion to Rhea Ripley over Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio immediately switched sides by serving to Morgan get the win, on goal. It being a unclean end means these two stars must tangle once more sooner or later sooner or later, however what occurred post-match was the icing on the cake.

The kiss between the 2 was a spectacular shot that had all people within the stadium going wild, and it positively will add extra gasoline to what’s the greatest girls’s rivalry in wrestling this yr. Additionally, this might be the start of the top for The Judgement Day. Mysterio will certainly be out of the group, or it should start to crumble altogether, quickly.

Who sang the nationwide anthem at SummerSlam 2024?

Singer Jelly Roll sang “God Bless America” to kick off the night time. He additionally carried out “On Hearth.”

When is SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam 2024 is Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

The place is SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam 2024 is happening at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The best way to watch SummerSlam 2024: TV channel, streaming

The occasion will be streamed on Peacock, however you will need to have their premium or premium-plus subscription to look at. Internationally, it will likely be obtainable on WWE Community.

When does SummerSlam 2024 preshow begin?

Countdown to SummerSlam 2024 begins at 4 p.m. ET.

The best way to watch SummerSlam 2024 preshow

Countdown to SummerSlam 2024 can be obtainable to look at on Peacock, in addition to WWE’s social channels and WWE’s YouTube channel free of charge.

SummerSlam 2024 predictions

Matches not so as

Undisputed WWE Championship match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther def. Damian Priest

WWE Girls’s Championship match: Bayley def. Nia Jax

Girls’s World Championship match: Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn

United States Championship match: LA Knight def. Logan Paul

CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

SummerSlam historical past

SummerSlam has been a yearly staple for WWE for many years. It first passed off in 1988 at Madison Sq. Backyard and it’s been held yearly since then. This yr would be the thirty seventh version of SummerSlam.

This yr’s version would be the first time it’s happening in Cleveland since 1996, when it passed off on the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match stipulation: What are Bloodline guidelines?

Bloodline guidelines are again.

On Friday Night time SmackDown simply earlier than SummerSlam, Rhodes agreed to the title match in opposition to Sikoa being underneath Bloodline guidelines.

The match will basically be a no disqualification match, which means something goes. It was the stipulation of the Undisputed WWE Common Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 40, which noticed all types of surprises with John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker.

Who’s the particular visitor referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre?

Seth Rollins would be the particular visitor referee for the bout between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Rollins has historical past with each stars and he has made it identified he doesn’t like both of them, making it an intriguing addition to the match.

Will Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam 2024?

Will the actual “Tribal Chief” get up?

There’s hypothesis that Roman Reigns will make his return to WWE on Saturday for the primary time since he misplaced the WWE title at WrestleMania 40 in April. Since then, he’s been absent from programming whereas Solo Sikoa has taken over because the “Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline.

Sikoa has reigned terror since taking up the management function; he’s introduced in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu to the group, and he’s made it identified that is his place to run and Reigns not is in cost. He even attacked the “Wiseman” and WWE Corridor of Famer Paul Heyman after he refused to acknowledge him because the “Tribal Chief.”

With all of the turmoil of The Bloodline, followers are hoping Reigns makes his return to WWE Saturday night time. Particularly because the Undisputed WWE Common Championship match can be underneath Bloodline guidelines, which means something goes within the match, it provides an ideal alternative for Reigns to come back again, no matter how the title combat ends.

Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley historical past

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley’s rivalry has been pink sizzling in latest months, however the Girls’s World Championship match on Saturday is years within the making.

Morgan and Ripley had been tag staff companions in 2022 and even challenged for the Girls’s Tag Staff Championship at WrestleMania 38. They had been unsuccessful, and never lengthy afterward, Ripley attacked Morgan and joined The Judgement Day. They might cross paths once more on the 2023 Royal Rumble when Ripley eradicated Morgan to win the ladies’s Royal Rumble match.

Issues picked up in July 2023 when Ripley attacked Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who had been Girls’s Tag Staff Champions on the time, which led to them dropping the titles. The following week Ripley and Morgan would face one another, however Ripley attacked her previous to the match with a metal chair, injuring Morgan’s shoulder that would wish surgical procedure.

Morgan returned on the 2024 Royal Rumble, and on the Uncooked after WrestleMania 40, she attacked Girls’s World Champion Ripley as a part of her “Liv Morgan revenge tour” to get again on the champion. Ripley’s shoulder was injured and she or he was pressured to vacate the title, a lot to the enjoyment of Morgan.

It took time, however Morgan claimed the Girls’s World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring, due to the inadvertent assist of Dominik Mysterio, the on-screen love curiosity of Ripley. Over the following few months, Morgan frolicked seducing Mysterio, hoping to get him on her facet as Ripley was out. Ripley returned in July and Mysterio sided with “Mami” as a substitute of Morgan, a lot to the dismay of the champion, and setting the stage for his or her match at SummerSlam.

Joe Tessitore to start WWE commentary in September

ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore will make his debut as WWE commentator on Sept. 2 when he takes over the Monday Night time Uncooked duties, Michael Cole introduced Saturday. Cole can be transferring to Friday Night time SmackDown, which means as of now, it will be Tessitore and Pat McAfee on the decision for Mondays.

CJ Perry, fka Lana, has excessive reward for Liv Morgan

One of many tales dominating WWE is the connection between Girls’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio since Rhea Ripley was injured, and one former WWE star mentioned the title holder is within the “excellent” function for it.

CJ Perry, previously referred to as Lana from her time in WWE, is shut buddies with Morgan and raved about her efficiency since she injured Ripley in April and have become champion in Could.

“She’s within the excellent casting. She’s an unbelievable employee, she’s an unbelievable athlete,” Perry instructed USA TODAY Sports activities at 2024 ESPY Awards. “On the finish of the day, skilled wrestling is scripted tv, the place we need to imagine what you are doing is actual, and she or he’s the new lady. We love her.”

– Learn extraright here.

Bron Breakker poised to be a significant WWE star

Cody Rhodes says previous to his entrance music “Wrestling has a couple of royal household,” and whereas it’s true, there’s one other WWE star making a stable case for his household to be within the image.

Son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner – each WWE Corridor of Famers – Bron Breakker has exploded onto the scene ever since he arrived on the firm in 2021. He gained the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Staff Championship, and since his callup to the principle roster, he’s turn out to be somebody with limitless potential. He’s been nothing however dominant since his arrival, and he’ll have one other main match in his younger profession Saturday when he challenges Sami Zayn once more for the Intercontinental Championship.

Regardless that he isn’t precisely a “genetic freak” like his uncle, Breakker has confirmed there isn’t any star like him.

“With what I am doing, I am not so certain anybody’s ever achieved it earlier than,” Breakker instructed USA TODAY Sports activities.

– Learn extra about Bron Breakkerright here.