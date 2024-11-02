‘Roger Rabbit 2’ Won’t Get Made Due to Jessica Rabbit

Robert Zemeckis has some unhealthy information for followers who would like to see a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The director appeared on the Blissful Unhappy Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz this week to debate his latest movie Right here, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. In the course of the dialog, the host requested the filmmaker a few potential Roger Rabbit sequel.

“There’s a superb script sitting at Disney, however right here’s the factor: Right here’s what you need to know, and you realize this, the present Disney would by no means make Roger Rabbit at this time,” Zemeckis stated. “They’ll’t make a film with Jessica in it.”

Although it might appear, in concept, that the corporate wouldn’t go up on what would most likely be a preferred sequel, the director pointed to Jessica Rabbit’s new Toontown ensemble in Disneyland, which is completely different than her look within the 1988 movie.

“Look what they did to Jessica on the theme park,” he stated. “They belief her up in a trench coat, you realize.”

In 2021, Disneyland up to date Jessica Rabbit’s look within the Anaheim park from her purple gown to a trench coat, allegedly extra according to her new profession as a non-public investigator, taking after Bob Hoskins’ Eddie Valliant within the mission.

The Again to the Future helmer defined that when he first started engaged on the film, a brand new regime had simply entered Disney, and so they have been “stuffed with power” and excited for no matter got here subsequent.

“Then, I saved saying, and I sincerely say this, and I do imagine this, and I say, ‘I’m making Roger Rabbit the best way I imagine Walt Disney would have made it,’” Zemeckis recalled on the podcast. “And the explanation I say that’s as a result of Walt Disney by no means made any of his motion pictures for youngsters. He all the time made them for adults. And that’s what I made a decision to do with Roger Rabbit.”

Regardless of desirous to make the movie the best way that Walt Disney needed, the Forrest Gump director admitted that he was nonetheless anxious about displaying it to youngsters and their mother and father.

“One time we did a check preview with simply mothers and youngsters,” he stated. “I used to be terrified as a result of these children have been like 5, 6 years outdated. They completely have been riveted to the film. And I spotted that the factor is, children get all the things. They perceive. They get it. You don’t need to… I feel the factor that Walt Disney by no means did was he by no means talked all the way down to the kids in his motion pictures. He handled the youngsters like they have been adults.”