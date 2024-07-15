Rodri, Lamine Yamal win Euro 2024 player and young player of the tournament awards

Spain midfielder Rodri has been named as the very best participant of the European Championship, with team-mate Lamine Yamal profitable the very best younger participant of the event award.

Rodri, 28, began in six of his nation’s seven matches all through the event, solely sitting out the ultimate group stage victory — which Spain 1-0, having already certified for the final 16 stage.

The Manchester Metropolis man was influential for his nation all through Euro 2024, even scoring within the round-of-16 victory over Georgia.

Rodri was taken off injured at half-time within the last after struggling hamstring discomfort within the first half, being changed by Martin Zubimendi of Actual Sociedad.



Yamal present the help for Nico Williams’ opening purpose within the last (Tobias TOBIAS Schwarz/AFP by way of Getty Photos)

Barcelona ahead Yamal — who had a tournament-high 4 assists — was named because the younger participant of the Euros, awarded to the very best participant aged 22 or youthful, having celebrated his seventeenth birthday on Saturday. His Barcelona team-mate Pedri, who was injured within the quarter-final victory over Germany, gained the award in Euro 2020.

Spain defeated England 2-1 within the last with objectives from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal. Luis de la Fuente’s facet had beforehand defeated hosts Germany and pre-tournament favourites France on their path to Sunday’s decider in Berlin.

Rodri’s award caps off his profitable membership season as he helped Metropolis to win the Premier League title, with the one defeat during which he performed for membership or nation all through the season the FA Cup last loss to Manchester United in late Could.

(Javier Soriano/AFP by way of Getty Photos