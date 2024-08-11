Rod Stewart Postpones 2 Concerts After Canceling 200th Las Vegas Show

Rod Stewart has needed to postpone two extra concert events, days after canceling his two hundredth present in Las Vegas.

The legendary singer shared on Instagram Friday, “We remorse to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart’s live performance in Stateline, NV and his August 10 live performance in Lincoln, CA have been postponed because the singer recovers from a summer season pressure of COVID-19.”

He added that the 2 impacted reveals on his North American tour have been rescheduled for Aug. 20 and Aug. 18, respectively. “Ticket holders ought to maintain on to their tickets as they are going to be honored for the rescheduled reveals,” his assertion concluded.

Earlier this week, Stewart canceled his Aug. 7 efficiency for his Las Vegas residency, The Hits, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — which might have been the two hundredth present of his 13-year residency on the venue — attributable to strep throat.

“I’m desperately sorry to overlook this two hundredth present celebration. Most individuals can work with strep throat however clearly not me,” he wrote on Instagram on the time. “I’m completely gutted. I’ve been trying ahead to this live performance for thus lengthy. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has induced.”

The Las Vegas efficiency was set to shut out the singer’s residency, which initially launched in 2011, earlier than he headed out on his 2024 North American tour. However Stewart introduced on Wednesday the residency will “now be returning in 2025” for The Encore Exhibits.

His 2024 North American tour is scheduled to run via Sept. 15 earlier than he makes his solution to Europe for a handful of reveals. Stewart’s new Las Vegas residency is ready to kick off in March subsequent 12 months.